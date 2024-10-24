Passionate Licensee Celebrates 25th Anniversary at Community Pub in Deal

Share Post Share Email

Admiral Taverns is celebrating passionate licensee, Brendan Carrick at the Walmer Castle in Deal, who has been at the helm of the pub for 25 years. The Walmer Castle is owned by community pub company Admiral Taverns.

Brendan started his hospitality journey in Ireland at just 16 years-old and has worked his way up through the ranks over the last 44 years. Before taking over the Walmer Castle, the licensee spent over a decade working at a well-known brewery, before running another community pub in Bromley for eight years. Since the start of his career, Brendan has fostered a passion for the industry – particularly the social aspect – and works tirelessly to create a vibrant social hub for where everyone, including four legged friends, feel welcome.

Admiral Taverns’ Business Development Manager, Paul Gornall, recently presented Brendan with a certificate that recognises his incredible service to both the pub and the local community.

Brendan Carrick, licensee at the Walmer Castle, commented:

“This is a very exciting milestone to have reached and I’m certainly proud to be celebrating it. The last couple of decades have been fantastic and I’m extremely grateful to everyone who has supported me along the way including my team, Admiral and of course the local community.

As I move into my next chapter at the Walmer Castle, I will continue to do everything I can to continue cementing it at the heart of the community so that local residents can enjoy it for many more years to come.”

Paul Gornall, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns said:

“On behalf of myself and the whole team at Admiral, I would like to extend my congratulations to Brendan for this incredible achievement. His commitment to the pub and local community is unwavering and it’s been a pleasure working with him to bring his vision to life. I look forward to seeing the pub continue to thrive for years to come!”