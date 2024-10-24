Chesterfield Pubwatch Wins Top Accolade At Prestigious House Of Lords Event

Share Post Share Email

Chesterfield Pubwatch has been given the top accolade as the National Pubwatch of the Year at a prestigious event, sponsored by pub chain JD Wetherspoon, at the House of Lords.

The National Pubwatch of the Year Award, which is judged by members of the National Pubwatch Committee, recognises the work of local Pubwatch schemes and their efforts to provide safe drinking environments for customers and staff. Two Pubwatches – Dalston and Worthing – were awarded highly commended.

Chesterfield Pubwatch, which has been running for 22 years, was recognised as an effective and forward-thinking organisation that works in partnership with the Police and Chesterfield Borough Council.

Roger Butler, chair of Chesterfield Pubwatch, said:

“We would like to thank National Pubwatch for recognising the many years of partnership with us. With help from them, the local police force, the borough council and licensees’ we are confident that Chesterfield is a safer place to socialise and enjoy the many facilities on offer.”

Industry stalwart Mike Clist was given an Award of Merit in recognition of his long service to the pub sector and his work with Best Bar None, BII and the Licensed Trade Charity. An Award of Merit recognises the contribution of individuals to the safety of the late-night economy.

Mike Clist said: “So honoured to receive the National Pubwatch Award of Merit at the House of Lords. The BII team should celebrate as well as they play a massive part in all I do. National Pubwatch and Best Bar None work closely together to promote safer environments for all of us to enjoy when out celebrating or socialising in pubs and bars. Long may this continue.”

A Bravery and Meritorious Conduct Award, which recognises those whose actions have either saved life or minimised physical harm in the night-time economy, was also given out on the night to Lindsey Wakeman, general manager at Stonegate Group pub The Registry in Walsall. She protected a vulnerable female customer and assisted in the apprehension of an alleged offender.

Lindsey said: “I feel very humbled to be nominated for this award, especially as I feel extremely passionate about the safety of everyone in our Walsall community. Myself, my team and Stonegate Group have and will always continue to work tirelessly on our guests’ safety to ensure people feel safe in our venues while having a great night out.”

National Pubwatch chairman Steve Baker OBE said: “It has been an honour to celebrate the winners and finalists at this awards event in the House of Lords.

“The National Pubwatch Award is so important in recognising the hard work of local Pubwatches, their members and individuals. They are working on the ground to ensure that we have a safe pub and licensed trade for customers and staff. Mike Clist has been in the pub sector for many years and it was a privilege to recognise his hard work and professionalism.”

He added: “We would like to thank JD Wetherspoon for all its support for National Pubwatch and the awards”.

Wetherspoon’s legal director, Nigel Connor, said:

“This year has again seen some fantastic entries which reflect the strength and importance of pubwatches throughout the United Kingdom in helping create safe towns and cities.

“Chesterfield Pubwatch is a worthy winner and congratulations to everyone involved in the scheme. This is our fifth year of sponsorship of the awards and Wetherspoon is pleased to be able to help recognise the work done by all Pubwatch members as well as the authorities who cooperate with them through our continued support.”

Meanwhile, National Pubwatch has revealed that Lord Evans of Rainow has agreed to become its new Honorary President. A Conservative Life Peer, Graham takes over the reins from Lord Kennedy who stepped down after being appointed as the Government’s Chief Whip in the House of Lords.