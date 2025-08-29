Pedn Olva Reopens Following Extensive Renovation

Share Post Share Email

One of St Ives’ most iconic coastal venues, the Pedn Olva, has reopened this week following a renovation by St Austell Brewery.

Perched on the rocks above Porthminster Beach, the iconic venue has been completely transformed to showcase its breathtaking setting and rich heritage.

The Pedn Olva – one of St Austell Brewery’s 45 managed pubs across the South West – now features reconfigured layouts, expansive new terraces and a reimagined interior design inspired by its mining roots and coastal surroundings. A striking granite feature rises from the new lobby, complemented by a sculptural staircase and expansive glazing that frames uninterrupted views across the bay.

As a venue rooted in a town synonymous with art, the interiors showcase more than 25 pieces of original, commissioned and bespoke artwork including sculpture and stained glass, many by Cornish artists and sourced from local galleries – along with originals from renowned St Ives painters including William Black and Victor Bramley.

All 27 bedrooms have been fully refurbished, each offering sea views and coastal-inspired décor. The designs feature nods to artists such as Barbara Hepworth and Peter Lanyon, seen in bespoke rugs and soft furnishings. Rooms also include rainfall showers, Hypnos beds, and minibars stocked with St Austell Brewery favourites.

Kevin Georgel, Chief Executive, St Austell Brewery, said: “Our ambition was to create an exceptional year-round hospitality experience that reflects both the heritage and incredible location of the Pedn Olva. This is a landmark investment in our managed estate – a stunning, characterful venue rooted in its surroundings.

“I’m immensely proud of what we’ve achieved at the Pedn Olva. We’ve all missed it during its closure this year, but it’s now a flagship venue once again; a warm, welcoming space for all occasions, whether it’s a leisurely lunch, a celebratory dinner, or simply a drink with a view. We look forward to welcoming guests – both local and from further afield – for many years to come.”