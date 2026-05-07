Perthshire Hotel to Relaunch Fine Dining Restaurant as Part of £30 million Investment

Copyright - Grant Anderson / www.grantanderson.me / @grantandersondotme

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A Perthshire hotel is set to relaunch its award-winning fine dining restaurant, Eòlas, following a £1 million investment in its kitchen infrastructure and guest experience.

The investment marks the latest phase of Murrayshall Country Estate’s wider multi-million-pound development programme, which is designed to strengthen Murrayshall’s position within Scotland’s luxury hotel and destination dining market.

Set within 365 acres of historic Perthshire parkland, the four-star estate is home to boutique bedrooms, luxury self-catering pods, two parkland golf courses and the two-AA-rosette Eòlas restaurant. Dining and events are also central to the Murrayshall experience, with three distinct restaurants and bars across the estate and two kitchens currently being developed as part of the wider investment programme.

The upgraded kitchen will support a renewed food and beverage strategy for Eòlas, enabling the team to further elevate its menus, service delivery and overall dining experience, while reinforcing the restaurant’s reputation as a destination dining venue for hotel guests, local diners and visitors to Perthshire.

Gary Silcock, General Manager at Murrayshall Country Estate, said: “Eòlas has always been a very special part of the Murrayshall experience, and this investment allows us to take it to the next level. The relaunch is about more than a new kitchen; it is about reintroducing Eòlas with renewed ambition, showcasing the quality of our food, our service and our setting at the highest possible level.”