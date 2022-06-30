UKHospitality Welcomes Government Consultation on England’s Short-Term Letting Market

Share Tweet Share Email

UKHospitality has welcomed the Government’s call for evidence on the short-term letting market in England – an issue it has raised with ministers and governments across the nation for several years.

The leading trade body has long been pushing for a Government review, and has informed the call for evidence via round tables and discussions with officials.

UKHospitality will respond to the call for evidence in consultation with its Accommodation Group and other affected areas of its membership.

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “The accommodation market has changed rapidly and significantly with the growth of the digital economy, so it’s absolutely proper that the Government is consulting in this area.

“There is not a level playing field across accommodation providers at present and, prompting worrying concerns relating to negative impacts on local communities and the wellbeing of guests. Indeed, we’re pleased to see such issues explicitly recognised in the review following our repeated raising of these concerns.

“We’re also optimistic that the results of the Government’s call for evidence will help to expedite safety and accountability for short-term letting properties. In addition, without registration as a minimum almost all short-term letting properties will be operating as single site businesses, benefiting unfairly from a reduced tax burden while the wider hospitality sector, still struggling to recover from the pandemic, continues to be over-burdened by taxes.

“Action on short-term lets can help to revive communities across the UK, feeding into levelling up objectives. Many hospitality businesses continue to report challenges in finding accommodation for workers, particularly in rural areas. Government action in this area can help to rebalance short and long-term rentals in our fragile communities, while at the same time help build a more sustainable tourism industry.”

The call for evidence closes on 21 September 2022.