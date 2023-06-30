Pledge to Do ‘Whatever We Can’ to Save Brighton Pub

Share Tweet Share Email

The owners of a Brighton pub may be forced to close in just two months unless it can turn its fortunes around, have been given a boost as the deputy council leader has promised to help saying “we will do whatever we can” to save the pub

The Bevendean Cooperative Pub, affectionately known as “The Bevy”, is Brighton’s only community-owned pub, and was founded in 2014 by residents to replace The Bevendean, which closed in 2010.

The team behind it have admitted to having “never really turned a profit” in the nine years it has been open, with souring energy costs contributing to the current plight.

Deputy leader of Brighton and Hove City Council Jacob Taylor, who represents the Moulsecoomb and Bevendean ward, has said the party is “committed” to trying to help in “whatever way we can” to save the pub from closure.

He said: “The Bevy is a true community asset. Like many across the hospitality sector, it’s facing tough circumstances. Residents and others across this community have made it work for years.We love it, and so we’re concerned about the challenges the pub faces.”

“As a team of three Labour councillors, we’re committed to engaging with the pub and community to try and help in whatever way we can.”

The Bevy, the country’s only community-owned pub on an estate, is holding a public meeting about its future on July 1 at 2pm at the pub.

A spokesman for the pub said: “Despite massive cost-cutting and the amazing efforts of Lizanne and her team, it’s becoming a real struggle. Add to this, grants drying up, the cost of living crisis and inflation through the roof with people having even less money to pop out for a pint, we are running out of optionsHe said: “Pubs are closing across the country – even Wetherspoon is shutting down branches.

“We don’t want The Bevy to be the first and last community pub on an estate.”

People can buy shares in the pub for as little as £10 a year to help staff continue their work to provide a community hub for residents.