Hospitality Rising Scoops Prestigious Award For Best Customer Engagement And Experience

Leaders behind the biggest hospitality recruitment initiative in the UK, Hospitality Rising, are celebrating after being named winners of the highly coveted Marketing Society Best Customer Engagement and Experience Award 2023.

This esteemed accolade serves as a testament to the movement’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences and revolutionising the recruitment landscape.

The award recognises organisations that have demonstrated remarkable innovation, creativity, and dedication in engaging and delighting customers.

Throughout its journey, Hospitality Rising has attracted over 100,000 job applications while consistently prioritising customer satisfaction by adopting innovative strategies and technologies to bolster the industry.

Mark McCulloch, founder of Hospitality Rising and campaign director, said: “We are incredibly honoured and proud to receive this recognition from the Marketing Society.

“This award further solidifies Hospitality Rising’s position as a trailblazer in the industry, setting new benchmarks for customer-centricity and redefining the boundaries of excellence.

“It is also a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional customer engagement and experience. I want to extend my sincere appreciation to our dedicated team, whose hard work and passion have made this achievement possible.”

Hospitality Rising’s inaugural campaign, ‘Rise Fast, Work Young,’ has gone from strength to strength since it was launched last October during a challenging time for the industry.

The agencies involved in the campaign include Ogilvy UK, VCCP, Forever Beta, Antler Social, Smithfield, Saved By Robots, Tigerbond, Wildstorm PR and the Fourth Angel.

Supported by some of the world’s most successful hospitality leaders and best-loved chefs, #RiseFastWorkYoung aims to entice new recruits by showcasing the opportunities and promise that come with a career in hospitality.

The targeted social media-led campaign uses long-term branding building to drive awareness and change consideration to work in hospitality whilst also offering supporters unlimited job postings on the Hospitality Rising careers website.

Mark continued: “From day one, our goal has been to transform the recruitment experience for both candidates and employers in the hospitality industry. This accolade reaffirms that we are on the right path and motivates us to continue pushing boundaries and raising the bar even higher.

“Through Hospitality Rising, we are trying our best to create a new era in hospitality by working with the best employers who care for their teams and are committed to changing it for the better.

“We also want employers, role models and parents to shine a light on the opportunities and promise of where hospitality can lead. This movement is all making the industry a better place for all, including creating an environment that supports young people and gives them the confidence to be the best they can be.”