Popular Licensee Celebrates 50th Anniversary Milestone At Shiremoor Pub

Admiral Taverns is celebrating passionate licensee, June Dixon at The Grey Horse in Shiremoor who has been at the pub for 50 years and licensee for 24.

For as long as June can remember, she has been passionate about hospitality and came to the pub in 1974 having been born and raised in the local area. After joining The Grey Horse, June worked her way up through the ranks, eventually becoming the pub’s manager in 1993, before coming to the helm in 2000.

Admiral Taverns’ Chief Executive Officer, Chris Jowsey, recently presented her with a certificate that recognises her incredible service to both the pub and the local community.

June Dixon, licensee at The Grey Horse commented:

“This is a really exciting milestone that I feel incredibly proud to be celebrating! The last five decades have been amazing and I couldn’t have done any of it without all the incredible support I’ve had from my team, the wonderful community and Admiral so I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has played their part in making this all possible.

As I move into my 51st year here at The Grey Horse, I will endeavour to continue cementing it at the heart of Shiremoor and I look forward to seeing what the future holds.”

Samantha Banks, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns said:

“On behalf of myself and the whole team at Admiral, I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to June for this incredible achievement. She really has worked tirelessly during her reign at The Grey Horse to create a fantastic community pub that offers a warm, welcoming atmosphere to all that walk through the door. It’s been a pleasure working with June and supporting her vision and I’m looking forward to seeing the pub continue to flourish for years to come.”