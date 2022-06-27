Positive Results from Manchester Hoteliers’ Association Partnership with Local Schools

Share Tweet Share Email

Manchester Hoteliers’ Association (MHA) has announced a successful launch period of their schools programme which saw the association partner with Greater Manchester schools to encourage and enthuse young people into entering the world of hospitality.

22 hotels from The Manchester Hoteliers’ Association and 22 schools were paired together with the aim to provide further knowledge and experience into the current career pathways the hospitality industry has to offer on the back of the hospitality recruitment crisis.

Following a successful 3-month launch period many students and general managers are optimistic following hugely positive results and believe many of those who took part in the scheme will choose hospitality as a career.

Steven Julian, General Manager at The Holiday Inn Manchester said: “Working with Broadoak School has been a fantastic opportunity to showcase the vast career options available to those students preparing to leave school soon. Hearing their excitement when discussing the types of clients, we work with, giving them the opportunity to cook with our chefs and to visit the hotel makes building these partnerships worthwhile.

“If only one of these students enters the industry, then we have succeeded. We could be looking at the next generation of Manchester Hoteliers.”

Manchester hotels involved in the scheme included Dakota Hotel, Stock Exchange Hotel, Hotel Football, Hilton Deansgate, Gotham Hotel, The Lowry Hotel, Hotel Brooklyn and more.

Some of the region’s schools involved in the scheme include, Stockport Grammar School, Altrincham College, Coop Academy Walkden, West Hill School, Flixton Girls School, Bramhall High School and Droylsden High School.

Adrian Ellis, Chair of Manchester Hoteliers Association commented: “We are proud to partner with The Lowry Academy (School in Worsley ) and see the students enthusiasm and interest in the hospitality profession. To date we have hosted four different visits which have included cooking classes, tours and career chats and bed making competitions.

“All this work is designed to create enthusiasm and interest in our industry. We hope from all the great work that several of the Lowry Academy students will decide to enter a career in hospitality and that the schools/hotels project will go some way to helping tackling the long term recruitment challenges within the industry.”