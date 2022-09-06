Proper Pubs Across the Uk Raise £35,000 for Mental Health Charity in Under One Month!

Share Tweet Share Email

Proper Pubs, the community wet-led division of Admiral Taverns has raised an impressive total of £35,000 for Chasing the Stigma, a national mental health charity which aims to normalise mental health and provide support for everyone when they need it.

As part of its fundraising efforts, each pub has hosted different charity events throughout August, including barbeques, quiz nights, and live music events. Team members also took to the streets of Chester for the charity walk, starting at Admiral Taverns’ Head Office, passing the famous Chester racecourse, continuing down the city walls towards the canal, before returning to Head Office.

All proceeds from the events will be donated to Chasing the Stigma, which will help it continue its impressive charity work, training services and ensure that its Hub of Hope remains free. The Hub of Hope is an app that helps everyone find the most relevant and readily available support near them,when they need it.

The team also aim to create an environment of understanding through its Ambassador of Hope training which has been developed so that organisations can commit to embedding positive mental health actions via training, activities, online resources and direct communication and support with the Chasing the Stigma team.

Admiral Taverns, the UK’s leading community pub group, who own 1,600 pubs across the UK, announced Chasing the Stigma as its charity partner earlier this year, supporting CEO, Jake Mills and his team in their journey to normalise mental health.

Jake Mills, Founder & CEO at Chasing the Stigma, commented:

“We’re absolutely blown away with the Proper Pubs team at Admiral Taverns for making the time to get together to raise awareness in what Chasing the Stigma does. Every penny they’ve raised and every conversation they have about mental wellbeing, supports the work we do to further eradicate the stigma of mental health. Thank you.”