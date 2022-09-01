Registration Now Open for The Big Hospitality Expo 2022

Share Tweet Share Email

The Big Hospitality Expo, sponsored by Uber Eats, opens its doors for the first time this September (Olympia London, 26th – 28th), and is set to establish itself as a mecca for restaurateurs and chefs, casual dining operators as well as pub, bar and street food operators.

Inheriting a 30-year legacy from The Restaurant Show – which is set to remain a key sector of the revised event – the expo will champion the outstanding products, people, insight and innovation of the food and drink industry.

With a hotbed of movers and shakers including Uber Eats, OrderPay, me&u, Fentimans, Open Table, Deliverect, Mr Yum and Reputation already signed up to exhibit and hundreds of new product launches expected, the show will offer visitors an exclusive insight into the future of the hospitality industry.

Kate Nicholls, CEO, UK Hospitality, says:

“It’s really important for operators to take time out of their business to come to the show, you get to see all the new products and a lot of innovation going on.”

Julie Adlington, Exhibitions Marketing Director adds,

“Between staffing issues, inflation and the cost of the living crisis, our sector continues to face challenges. But by building on the fantastic heritage of The Restaurant Show and combining the expertise of BigHospitality, The Morning Advertiser, MCA, Lumina Intelligence and the World’s 50 Best, The Big Hospitality Expo is in a unique position to help the industry tackle these communal problems, share expertise and look to a prosperous future.”

The Big Hospitality Expo runs from 26th -28th September at Olympia London, and exhibitors at the show will cover the whole hospitality spectrum, from food and drink through to technology and furniture. Plus, with Low2NoBev, Catering Equipment Expo and Hostech running alongside, it will provide visitors with the tools, ideas and networking opportunities they need to build their restaurant, foodservice or hospitality business.

To find out more and register for your free badge visit www.bighospitalityexpo.co.uk