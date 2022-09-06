Chef Tom Kerridge Launches £15 Lunch Menu in Wake of Cost-of-Living Crisis

Share Tweet Share Email

Chef Tom Kerridge is launching a £15 lunch menu at his Bull & Bear restaurant in Manchester to give people an opportunity to dine out during the cost of living crisis without spending too much money.

The chef, who admits the offering will make him ‘no money at all’, is launching the special menu at three of his restaurants nationwide from today (September 5) including the Michelin-starred The Coach in Marlow and Kerridge’s Bar & Grill in London.

Kerridge started a similar initiative during the 2008 financial crisis when “people were very worried about the money in their pockets”. The chef said he launched a one choice lunch menu “that made absolutely no money but filled the pub with noise, excitement and laughter”.

In 2022, he hopes to have the same impact. Kerridge said: “The aim is to get the excitement and buzz back into restaurants without guests having the fear of spending too much money. A taste of the good times at a fraction of the price.

So, it is time to bring back the ‘too good to be true’ offer. We are very excited to launch a set lunch £15 menu. Yes, that is right, £15 for two courses (a third course can be enjoyed for an additional £7.50), running across three of our sites. Kerridge’s Bar & Grill in the heart of London at The Corinthia, the one Michelin starred The Coach in Marlow, and the beautiful Bull & Bear in Manchester.”