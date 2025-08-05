Proper Pubs Celebrates Community Champions at Prestigious Awards Gala

Share Post Share Email

Proper Pubs celebrated the outstanding achievements of its pub operators at its first ever ‘Proper Pubs Awards Gala’, held in Chesterfield on Thursday 31st July 2025.

The event brought together operators from across Proper Pubs’ estate of more than 200 pubs in England, Scotland and Wales, recognising those who have gone above and beyond for their communities over the past year.

Ten prestigious awards were presented on the night, with the overall ‘Proper Pub of the Year’ title going to the Chrystal Bell in Glasgow, which also took home the ‘Audit Pub of the Year’ award.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Audit Pub of the Year: Chrystal Bell, Glasgow

Chrystal Bell, Glasgow Community Pub of the Year: Victoria Bar, Glasgow

Victoria Bar, Glasgow Entertainment Pub of the Year: Town Hall Tavern, Greater Manchester

Town Hall Tavern, Greater Manchester Gaming Pub of the Year: Gamull, Preston

Gamull, Preston Marketing and Social Media Pub of the Year: Church Inn, Greater Manchester

Church Inn, Greater Manchester New Proper Pub of the Year 2025: Woodman, Waterlooville

Woodman, Waterlooville Outstanding Achievement Award: Ashmore Inn, Wolverhampton

Ashmore Inn, Wolverhampton Sales Performance Pub of the Year: New Inn, Clay Cross

New Inn, Clay Cross Sports Pub of the Year 2025: Reindeer Inn, Mansfield

Reindeer Inn, Mansfield Proper Pub of the Year: Chrystal Bell, Glasgow

In addition, several pubs were recognised as highly commended in their categories:

Entertainment Pub of the Year: Beehive, Sunderland

Beehive, Sunderland Marketing and Social Media Pub of the Year: White Swan, Huddersfield

White Swan, Huddersfield New Proper Pub of the Year 2025: Wonder, Tividale

Wonder, Tividale Sales Performance Pub of the Year: Miners Arms, Middlesbrough

Miners Arms, Middlesbrough Sports Pub of the Year 2025: Little Oak, Chester

Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, commented:

“Our pubs are the beating heart of their local communities, providing a welcoming space for people to come together, connect and support one another. Every day, our operators go above and beyond – not just serving great drinks and creating a friendly atmosphere, but also organising events, supporting local charities and being there for their customers in ways that truly make a difference.”

“These awards are a fantastic way to celebrate the dedication, creativity and community spirit shown by our operators, who continually set the standard for what a local pub should be.”

“I am incredibly proud of everything our teams have achieved this year. The stories behind each of these awards stand testament to the passion and commitment of our operators, who work tirelessly to make their pubs vital social hubs for their local residents. Congratulations to all our winners and highly commended pubs – your achievements are truly deserved. I’d also like to extend my thanks to every single operator across our estate for your hard work, resilience and unwavering commitment to making Proper Pubs such a special part of people’s lives.”