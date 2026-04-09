Proper Pubs Collects Over 21,619 Easter Eggs to Donate to Local Communities Across the UK

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Proper Pubs – the award-winning community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, which operates more than 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales – has successfully collected 21, 619 chocolate Easter eggs, exceeding last year’s total of 20,500, to donate to local communities and groups in need across the UK.

The Easter eggs have been collected by both pub customers and local residents and have been donated to a wide range of deserving community initiatives and charities such as women’s shelters, children’s wards and nursing homes.

From the start of March through until 3rd April 2026, each Proper Pub has been encouraged to collect as many chocolate Easter eggs as possible to make sure individuals, families and children across the country have a delicious sweet treat to look forward to this Easter.

Every Proper Pub across the estate has chosen a selection of local initiatives to donate to with several pubs including the Ashmore Inn in Wolverhampton, Queens in Bredbury, Horse Shoe Bar in Motherwell and Greenlands in Redditch who collected 2,883 Easter eggs in total for local foodbanks, hospitals, children’s charities and more.

Nathan Wall, Managing Director of Proper Pubs, commented: “We’ve always supported community pubs because we know how important they are for bringing people together every day. Pubs are much more than just places to grab a drink; they’re social hubs that help local areas thrive and give friends and families a place to catch up and support one another.

This initiative really reflects our values at Proper Pubs and shows off some great community spirit. By teaming up to collect and donate chocolate eggs, our pubs and customers are helping to bring a bit of happiness to people who might otherwise miss out.

I want to say a huge thank you to our operators and their locals for all their generosity this year. I hope everyone had a brilliant Easter.”