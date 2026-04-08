Security Apprenticeship Cuts Risk Undermining UK Public Safety as Martyn’s Law Demands Grow

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The UK’s security and night-time economy sectors have issued a stark warning that the removal of Level 2 and Level 3 security apprenticeships risks creating a critical workforce gap at the very moment demand for public protection is set to increase.

Industry leaders have raised concerns that, while these apprenticeships are currently modest in scale, they are foundational to building the future security workforce. With Martyn’s Law set to place new statutory responsibilities on venues and public spaces, the need for a trained, competent and scalable security workforce has never been greater.

From a skills perspective, the removal of these pathways threatens to restrict entry into the sector, limit workforce development, and weaken long-term career progression. Nationally, 74% of apprenticeship completions sit at Levels 2 and 3, highlighting their importance as the primary entry and progression routes across industries.

At the same time, from a public safety standpoint, industry leaders warn that removing these programmes now risks undermining the UK’s preparedness to meet emerging security challenges.

Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, said: “This is a short-sighted decision at a critical time. Security apprenticeships may be small in number today, but they are essential to building the workforce of tomorrow. As Martyn’s Law comes into force, venues and public spaces will be under increasing pressure to deliver enhanced security measures. Without the right people, properly trained and developed through structured pathways, we risk creating a gap in capability that will directly impact public safety and business resilience.”

Satia Rai, CEO of IPSA, said: “These apprenticeships represent the foundation of a professional security industry. They provide accessible entry points, support workforce development, and create clear progression routes into leadership and specialist roles. Removing them now, before they have had the opportunity to mature, risks stalling the progress we have made in professionalising the sector and limits our ability to attract and retain talent.”

Anne Marie Chebib, Chair of UKCMA, said: “Our members operate in complex, high-risk environments where safety is paramount. The introduction of Martyn’s Law rightly raises the bar for security across the public realm, but that must be matched by investment in people and skills. These apprenticeships are a critical part of that solution. Without them, we risk placing additional pressure on businesses while reducing the pipeline of skilled individuals needed to keep people safe.”

The sector is calling for urgent reconsideration of the decision and has proposed a roundtable discussion between government and industry. Leaders are also urging ministers to engage directly with frontline workers whose careers have been shaped by these apprenticeships, to better understand their real-world impact.

As the UK moves towards a more regulated and security-conscious environment, industry voices are clear: investment in skills and workforce development must sit at the heart of delivering safer public spaces.