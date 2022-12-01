Pub and Bar Transactions Up 20.5% for Wales vs England Match

Share Tweet Share Email

Data from Barclaycard Payments, which processes nearly £1 in every £3 spent on credit and debit cards in the UK, shows the match between Wales vs England lifted spending at pubs, bars & clubs in the UK by 20.5 per cent on Tuesday as football fans enjoyed the game with friends and family.

The World Cup boost also benefitted restaurants which saw a 13.9 increase in transactions as Brits socialised and dined out with friends and family.

Key sectors seeing an uplift on November 29 compared to the same day in 2021 include*:

• Pubs, Bars and Night Clubs: up 20.5 per cent

• Restaurants: up 13.9 per cent

Marc Pettican, Head of Barclaycard Payments said:

“Tuesday was a bumper day for the hospitality sector as football fans headed to pubs and bars to enjoy the Wales vs England match with friends and family. Despite continued concerns about the rising cost of living, our data shows that trading volumes were up, with the World Cup match also bringing a welcome boost to restaurants too. The uplifts in spending during the last week across Black Friday, Cyber Monday and now the football are hopefully a sign that UK high-streets and online retailers will continue to be busy into December, despite some cut-backs in discretionary spending, as the countdown to Christmas gets underway.”