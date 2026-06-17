Pub Bookings Surge Almost 300% For England’s World Cup Kick-Off

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Bookings to watch England’s first game in the pub are up 293%, as hospitality set for 42% sales boost across the group stage.

New data from hospitality technology provider Zonal reveals the enormous demand from consumers to watch England kick off their World Cup campaign against Croatia in their local.

The bookings, which are measured as those whose arrival time is up to two hours before kick-off, reinforces the pub as the best place to watch the tournament.

Hospitality benefits enormously from major football tournaments like the World Cup. Analysis of transaction insight by Reward shows England group games at Euro 2024 delivered a 42% sales increase, with UKHospitality predicting a similar boost during this World Cup.

Kate Nicholls, Chair of UKHospitality, said: “The pub is categorically the best place to watch England at the World Cup, both tonight and for the rest of the tournament.

“Bookings up almost 300% for tonight’s game shows that, despite the later than usual kick-off times, England fans want to get together to watch the game, cheer on the team and support their local.

“The World Cup will be a massive boost for our pubs and bars, with sales set to be up more than 40% across the group stage as fans gather for the games.

“Fingers crossed tonight’s game is the start of a long World Cup campaign for the Three Lions, in what would be a huge boost for both football fans and hospitality.”

According to pollster Opinium 29 per cent of UK adults plan to watch World Cup matches in pubs, contributing an estimated extra £600 million to the economy during the tournament.

James Nicandrou, an associate director at Opinium, commented: “With millions of young adults planning to watch World Cup matches in pubs, the tournament looks likely to provide a welcome spending boost to the economy.

“More widely, our research suggests pubs continue to occupy an important place in community life, particularly for the young and those in rural areas, as spaces where people can come together to share moments – big and small.”

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA), also expects to see a surge in sales a significant increase in beverage sales.

She said: “We’re expecting England’s first match to draw fans to the pub and anticipate an extra five million pints will be pulled as we all cheer on the team, which will be a massive boost for the sector.

“The best way to enjoy the match is, and always has been, down the pub with friends and fellow fans, and I’d encourage everyone to head to their local to cheer on England.”