Brava Hospitality Expands Portfolio with Riding House Cafe Acquisition

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Brava Hospitality Group, the operator behind Prezzo Italian and Jamie’s Italian (UK), will be acquiring the Riding House Café.

Riding House Café, founded 23 years ago with The Garrison Public House in Bermondsey, has become known for design-led venues and modern European all-day dining. The business operates three high-performing sites across London: Riding House Fitzrovia, Riding House Bloomsbury, and Rail House Victoria.

Backed by Cain International, the deal sees Brava Hospitality Group take ownership of all three central London restaurants, bringing a proven and scalable all-day dining concept into the Brava portfolio. The acquisition supports Brava’s strategy to grow formats that serve guests across multiple day-parts and occasions – a model that continues to show resilience and demand across the capital.

Brava’s CEO, James Brown, and Cain International’s CEO, Jonathan Goldstein, have been long-standing admirers of the brand, having followed its evolution for more than a decade. The acquisition represents a natural next step in Brava’s expansion strategy.

James Brown, CEO of Brava Hospitality Group, said: “What makes this opportunity so compelling is the strength of the brand and its proven all-day dining model. This is a business I have appreciated for many years, and its addition marks a clear and deliberate step forward in our long-term growth strategy. With every brand that joins us, two things remain constant: our commitment to sustainable, high-quality growth, and our belief in preserving the heart of hospitality across every concept we bring to life.”

Founder of Riding House Café, Adam White, will continue as Non-Executive Director, ensuring the brand’s identity remains at the forefront.

Adam White, founder of Riding House Café, said: “It’s been an incredible journey, supported by a brilliant team who are hungry for new challenges. Riding House Cafes have been an important part of our guests lives, which makes me very proud. I feel we made a difference in the London villages we inhabit. To grow in this current climate, we wanted both financial and operational support. Throughout our search, no one impressed us as much as the Brava team. Their foresight, deep industry knowledge and ability to navigate today’s market pressures are unmatched.

“Brava has been a pleasure to work with throughout this transaction. I will be staying on with Riding House to support the brand’s expansion, shifting my focus to new openings, and design, both domestically and abroad. I am incredibly excited to see just how far we can develop the Riding House Cafes together.”

Jonathan Goldstein, CEO of Cain International, said: “Hospitality businesses play an important role in the UK economy, supporting jobs, communities and the vitality of our towns and cities. James and I have respected Riding House Café for many years and, in a challenging operating environment, Brava’s stewardship and operational expertise can help the business build on its success, protect what makes it distinctive, and create the conditions for sustainable growth.”