Pubs and Local Assets Protected with Communities in Charge

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Pubs, shops and other treasured high street gems will be saved from closure more easily thanks to a new £61 million package to back local communities announced yesterday (16 June).

This government’s latest Pride in Place initiative, a new Community Right to Buy Fund, will hand people in deprived areas the money they need to step in and take over community assets at risk of closure otherwise – allowing pints to continue flowing and community centres to keep bringing people together in their areas.

Communities Secretary Steve Reed announced the investment at a speech in London earlier today as part of a package of measures, building on wider reforms in the English Devolution and Community Empowerment Act to allow people to take over treasured assets. This funding is part of the £301 million announced by the government to support our high streets and community spaces.

Further action was committed to on tackling profiteering in the temporary accommodation and children’s social care sector, allowing councils to spend taxpayers’ money on what local people want to see, alongside making it easier for social housing tenants to take control over their homes.

These reforms build on the government’s commitment to shift more power out of Westminster and empower communities, including through the £5.8 billion Pride in Place programme.

Communities Secretary Steve Reed said: “I am pushing power out of Whitehall and into the hands of the people who actually use these high streets. They know what they need better than any politician in Whitehall.

We’re backing communities to step in and save these high street gems, building on our drive to give communities the key to their own future and power over what matters to them.”

The Communities Secretary also announced:

• Streamlining Right to Manage: Supporting social housing tenants to come together, take control of their homes and estates, and make housing managers accountable to the people who live there. Reforms include stronger enforcement action where serious mismanagement puts residents’ safety at risk, as well as calling on social landlords to encourage tenants to take up the Right to Manage.

• Test and Learn funding: The Test, Learn and Grow programme is putting people at the centre, starting small and building on what works – empowering frontline staff and local places to respond to what users need. Crucially, it is also about growing this way of working. To build regional capability and ensure that learning from the programme is diffused across the country, a £10 million Test, Learn and Grow Capability Fund is being launched to support up to 20 places. The fund will first be targeted at those already involved in the programme, with a specific focus on extending learning beyond individual local authorities and across sub-regions, through Mayoral Strategic Authorities and clusters of local authorities working together. It will then expand to new locations later in the autumn.

• Community Power Pilots: Supporting community groups and local authorities in up to 25 areas with £15 million in funding to transform services for residents with their input.

• Commitment to tackling profiteering: The government will work with councils in London to compare the prices of temporary accommodation, stopping companies exploiting different parts of the state. Further action will also be taken in the children’s social care sector where profiteering off vulnerable children is leaving councils on the brink.

• Commitment to support better use of local data: Ineffective data sharing is hampering local authorities from delivering better, more joined up services. To fix this, DSIT is developing standardised data sharing agreements for central government and wider public sector, including local governments to use, reducing administrative burdens and speeding up processes.

Paul Ainsworth, CAMRA’s National Planning Policy Adviser said: “The number of community-owned pubs opening has noticeably slowed down over the last year. This is undoubtedly connected to the demise of the Community Ownership Fund which made it much harder for locals to raise cash to save their pub. Without suitable and accessible funding, many community groups were simply priced out of trying to save their local from oblivion. We are awaiting the full details, but the news of this new funding looks set to be a vital lifeline for many pubs which are under threat of closure or conversion.

“Vibrant communities and flourishing local economies depend on pubs not only surviving but thriving. Community ownership is a fantastic pathway to securing a pub at the heart of community life for decades to come – a pub run by the people, for the people.”