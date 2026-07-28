Shepherd Neame Returns as Principal Sponsor for the Faversham Hop Festival

Image credit: Shepherd Neame

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Shepherd Neame is proud to continue its long-standing partnership with the Faversham Hop Festival as principal sponsor for this year’s event.

The annual festival, now in its 36th year, will bring live music and family entertainment to five main outdoor stages and Shepherd Neame’s nine Faversham pubs, as well as other venues throughout the town.

Faversham, home to the historic Brewery since 1698, will once again be transformed into a bustling hive of bands and singers, Morris dancers, market stalls, street food, funfair rides and hop crowns on Saturday, September 5 and Sunday, September 6.

The Brewery Stage in Court Street, hosted by Shepherd Neame, will see 13 acts perform over the weekend from 10.35am on the Saturday and 10am on the Sunday.

Bands set to perform on the stage, located just outside the walls of Britain’s oldest brewer, include Taking Care of Vegas, Paragraph 1, Curb Pilots, FNKHAUS and Marylebone Jelly. There will also be a Hop Blessing ceremony on the Sunday morning to celebrate Faversham’s hop growing heritage and mark the end of the harvest.

Several of Shepherd Neame’s vintage vehicles will feature in the morning parades through the town, which traditionally open each day of the festival, organised by not-for-profit company Community Heritage Events Ltd., on behalf of Swale Borough Council.

Beer lovers will be delighted to hear that seasonal favourite Late Red (4.5%) will be on offer at selected pubs during the weekend, alongside this year’s limited edition green hop ale Hop Pocket (4.5%). B.

Chief Executive Jonathan Neame said: “We are delighted to once again support the Faversham Hop Festival, one of the town’s biggest events and a much-loved celebration of our hop heritage.

“The festival is a fantastic opportunity to not only showcase our beers, Brewery and pubs, but also for the local community to come together and sample the very best that Faversham has to offer. I can’t wait to see everyone enjoying the live music at our Brewery Stage!”