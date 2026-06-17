The Queens Pub To Reopen Following £150,000 Investment

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The Queens pub in Crouch End is to reopen following a £150,000 refurbishment that places its Victorian architecture and ambitious gastropub offering centre stage.

The Grade II-listed landmark has undergone a careful restoration programme designed to preserve and enhance the unique character that has made it a focal point of the community for generations, while strengthening its position as one of London’s premier neighbourhood dining destinations.

Long admired for its grand Victorian interiors, The Queens is renowned for its striking Art Nouveau stained-glass windows, intricate plasterwork, ornate moulded ceilings and rich dark wood panelling.

The latest investment by owners Urban Pubs & Bars has focused on protecting these historic features while creating a setting that reflects the quality of the food and drink experience on offer.

The next chapter for The Queens is being guided by General Manager David Campbell, whose extensive background in London’s premium pub dining scene is helping shape the venue’s reputation as a destination where outstanding food sits naturally alongside an exceptional heritage setting.

David said: “The Queens has always been one of North London’s great historic pubs and this refurbishment has been about respecting that legacy. We’ve carefully preserved the beautiful Victorian features that make the building so special while continuing to develop a food offering that gives people another reason to visit. Whether guests come for the architecture, a pint, a Sunday roast or a special meal, we want The Queens to remain at the heart of the Crouch End community for many years to come.”

The pub reopens today Wednesday 17th June, with guests also able to enjoy the atmosphere around England’s opening World Cup fixture, combining a landmark setting with one of North London’s most exciting emerging gastropub offers.