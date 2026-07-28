Star-studded 3rdBite Festival Raises a Record £129,713.95 for Cancer Research UK

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3rdBite Festival, which took place at Wylam Brewery in Newcastle on Sunday 19th July 2026, has raised a record £129,713.95 for Cancer Research UK.

The event, originally the brainchild of Sian Byerley, co-owner of Restaurant Pine in Northumberland, saw a stellar lineup of 20 chefs from some of the UK’s leading Michelin-rated restaurants cook at the pop-up foodie event, which, since its creation, has raised just under £330,000 for Cancer Research UK.

On the day, each chef and their teams served up 500 portions of their refined street food creations to eagerly waiting foodies who had previously purchased their online tokens to secure dishes from their chosen food heroes.

The free-to-attend event saw thousands gather on the day to help raise much-needed cash for Cancer Research UK, supporting researchers, clinicians and nurses who carry out vital work linked to the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer.

Each of the 20 chefs served 500 portions of their own distinctive take on street food, a format that challenged some of the UK’s most celebrated culinary talent to step outside their comfort zone and showcase their personality and creativity in a relaxed, accessible setting. Tokens for the event sold out ahead of the day, reflecting the growing popularity of the festival.

New for 2026, the 3rdBite team launched an exclusive VIP package. Privately seated amongst the brewery tanks inside Wylam Brewery, tables of ten guests enjoyed drinks service from 11am to 3pm, with a choice of arrival drink, prosecco, beer, or the limited edition ‘From the Pass’ collaboration beer created with Wylam Brewery, alongside the opportunity to pre-order five street food dishes each from the Michelin starred line-up, served between 12pm and 1pm. All proceeds from the VIP experience went to Cancer Research UK.

Alongside the food, a selection of local DJs provided entertainment throughout the day, and the popular online auction returned, featuring a range of exclusive foodie experiences and prizes.

Online bidders got stuck into securing their chosen lots from an array of food and overnight experiences in the silent auction, all kindly provided by supportive restaurateurs and hospitality businesses from across the region and further afield, including a two night stay at The Grand in York, a gastronomic one night stay at The Glenturret Lalique, a tasting menu and wine flight experience at Nest, dinner for 8 people cooked in your own home from this year’s winning GBM Chefs, a Reight Signature three night trip to Paris, and a Garden BBQ Party with the Pine team.

Siân Byerley, co-owner of Restaurant Pine, said: ‘’Every year the event proves what this industry does best when it comes together. Twenty incredible chefs gave up their Sunday to cook for total strangers, all in the name of raising money for a cause that touches every single one of us. Seeing thousands of people turn up, eat, laugh and dig deep for Cancer Research UK never gets old. This has been our biggest total yet, and it wouldn’t have been possible without everyone who bought a token, bid on the auction, or simply turned up on the day.’’

Adding: ‘’I’d personally like to say a huge thank you to the amazing team at Wylam Brewery for providing the venue, and to the amazing 3rdBite volunteers who helped the event run so smoothly. Our amazing suppliers, like our main sponsor Wellocks and many more, who have provided invaluable support for the event itself. I’d also like to say a big thank you to all those businesses that have very kindly donated auction prizes to help raise even more funds for Cancer Research UK.’’