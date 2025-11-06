Pub is The Hub Backs Broadland and South Norfolk Business Awards

Share Post Share Email

Pub is The Hub is again backing the search for two awards – Broadland Pub of the Year 2026 and South Norfolk Pub of the Year 2026.

The two categories are open for public nomination which means that residents need to vote for their favourite pub. The awards celebrate exceptional pubs in both the Broadland and South Norfolk areas.

Pub is The Hub has supported the awards for a number of years as part of its close association with the region. Pub is The Hub’s regional advisor Terry Stork will again take part in choosing the winners in the pub competition.

The awards recognise pubs that go above and beyond in delivering a great experience for their customers and supporting their local communities.

Judges will be looking for evidence of a diverse and appealing product offering, including local produce and/or locally brewed beers. They also need to have outstanding customer service, quality facilities such as a beer garden, games rooms, or family-friendly spaces. They also need to show evidence of active involvement in and support for the local community as well as being accessible and inclusive for all visitors.

Pub is The Hub regional advisor Terry Stork said:

“Pub is The Hub is honoured to support these awards for another year. It is always a pleasure to judge such great pubs in Broadland and Norfolk that go above and beyond support their local communities. These awards are so important in recognising the pubs and publicans.”

Customers that vote for their favourite pub will be entered into a prize draw for the chance to win £100 of shopping and pub vouchers.

Nominations are open and close Friday 12 December 2025 with winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on 18 March 2026 at Norwich City Football Club.

Pubs can request a marketing pack at awards@southnorfolkandbroadland.gov.uk to encourage customers to vote for them.

For more information on the categories click here.

Last year, South Norfolk Pub of The Year was won by The Wheel of Fortune in Alpington, while the Broadlands Pub of the year was The White Horse in Upton.