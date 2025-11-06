Nestlé Professional’s Toque d’Or® Opens Registrations for 2026 Competition

Share Post Share Email

Nestlé Professional has officially opened registrations for its prestigious hospitality competition, Toque d’Or. Now in its 38th year, Toque d’Or continues to celebrate and inspire the next generation of industry professionals. This year’s theme, cultural fusion, diversity and innovation, reflects the dynamic and ever-evolving world of hospitality, encouraging students to embrace new flavours, ideas and perspectives that are shaping the future of foodservice.

The announcement marks a special moment for 2025 winners, Tom Brassington and Katie Blundell, who return as mentors and judges for 2026. Not only will their new roles enable them to offer valuable tips and insights to next year’s cohort, but they also pave the way for continued self-learning and development.

In July, the winning duo embarked on a once-in-a-lifetime prize trip to Italy, exploring its world-famous food and drink culture. Next year’s champions will travel around Scandinavia, immersing themselves in two of the world’s most forward-thinking food scenes, Copenhagen, Denmark and Helsingborg, Sweden.

Katya Simmons, Managing Director, Nestlé Professional UK&I:

“Focused on cultural fusion, diversity and innovation, the 38th edition of Toque d’Or reflects today’s modern and dynamic world of hospitality. More than just a competition, Toque d’Or offers a platform for our industry to invest in young and creative talent. Therefore, I encourage all college lecturers to register their best students; for the first few there’s a special prize up for grabs!”

College lecturers have until Thursday 15 January to register their Level 2, 3, and 4 back and front-of-house students, aged between 18 to 25. To register and find out more about the competition’s format, timeline and full T&Cs, please go to: www.nestleprofessional.co.uk/toque-dor