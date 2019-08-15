Pub Roast Ranks One Of The UK’s Top Experiences

The Great British traditional Sunday roast in the pub has been named the sixth most unmissable experience in the UK by travel guide Lonely Planet.

Its new book, Ultimate United Kingdom Travelist, ranks the top 500 unmissable experiences and hidden gems across Great Britain, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands. The book states: “Fewer and fewer people in Britain start Sunday with a trip to church but the roast lunch is still a lock. For visitors, it’s a must-do experience. It doesn’t matter whether you’re in a centuries-old, windowless pub in London or a large country inn with tables sprawling over a lawn, you’ll be among friends and families laughing, drinking beer and tucking into plates of hot sliced roast beef or pork, Yorkshire pudding, roast potatoes and assorted vegetables, all slathered in gravy. Warming, filling and indulgent, it’s comfort food par excellence but, more than that, it’s a reassuring experience, a weekly ritual where the nation stops time, staves off the start of the working week and lives in the moment. Grab a plate and take your fill.”

Edinburgh Festival Fringe was named in top spot as the “greatest show of arts and culture on earth”, with London’s British Museum in second for free entry to see “treasures from across the globe”.

The Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland, which is the country’s only UNESCO World Heritage Site, was third followed by two Roman experiences – the baths in Bath and Hadrian’s Wall.