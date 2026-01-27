Industry Body Warns Of 2026 ‘Survival Crisis’ For British Beer As Brewery Closures Average 3 Per Week Across UK

Share Post Share Email

According to new figures released today by the SIBA UK Brewery Tracker, brewery closure rates increased dramatically during 2025 compared to previous years, with a 37% spike compared to the previous year.

The UK now has just 1578 individual breweries as of 1st January 2026, compared to 1715 at the start of 2025, 1815 in 2024 and 1828 in 2023 when the brewery tracker started.

The SIBA UK Brewery Tracker is compiled by the Society of Independent Brewers & Associates (SIBA) and considers all known openings and closures to give an accurate representation of the current number of breweries in the UK. The tracker shows a net brewery closure rate of almost three per week (-2.6) in 2025.

SIBA Chief Executive Andy Slee had this to say on the sobering figures; “Britain is extremely lucky to have such a broad range of passionate, independent breweries brewing beer locally across the UK; but if we don’t act soon to reverse closure rates then we could be facing a survival crisis for British brewing.

The issue here is not one of demand – there is huge demand for beer from local independent breweries – the issue is the tax burden on small breweries, increased merger activity creating consolidation in the market, and restricted access to pubs for small breweries.”

Research published in the SIBA Independent Beer Report 2025 showed independent brewers’ production returning to pre-covid levels and independently brewed cask beer in double-digit growth, yet market pressures and an increase in brewery mergers and acquisitions mean that overall the UK now has 137 less breweries than twelve months ago.

The proposed changes to Pub Business Rates announced in the Autumn Budget 2025 threatened to derail the industry further, seeing huge increases for the majority of pubs, where around 80% of the beer produced by small independent breweries is sold.

An announcement on what will be done to counteract the changes on Pub Business Rates is expected imminently from Government, something SIBA say cannot come soon enough;

“The pub and beer industry is waiting with baited breath to hear how the Government is going to fix the hike in Business Rates for Pubs, but even reversing the changes still only puts the sector back to where it was, and doesn’t deliver the promise of much-needed reforms to address the tax imbalance between traditional and online businesses.”

“We also believe there is a need for globally owned and independent beers to coexist on bars across the UK. We await the outcome of the Department of Business and Trades investigation into how this could happen and look forward to working with all parties to better meet drinker demand.”

“Britain has a proud brewing tradition and is home to some of the best beers in the world, we have a wonderful story to tell. The time for sentiment is over, Britain’s independent brewers – like the rest of hospitality – need decisive action from Government.” Andy Slee, SIBA Chief Executive.

Regional Breakdown

Below shows the regional brewery numbers as of 1st January 2026 and the net closure rate since 1st January 2025.

East 162 (-20)

Midlands 299 (-27)

North East 227 (-12)

North West 180 (-8)

Northern Ireland 22 (-1)

Scotland 111 (-20)

South East 291 (-29)

South West197 (-12)

Wales 89 (-8)