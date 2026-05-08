PubAid Reopens Community Pub Hero Awards

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PubAid, the positive voice for UK pubs, has officially reopened entries for its Community Pub Hero Awards 2026, celebrating pubs that go above and beyond to support their local communities and announced Diageo as this year’s headline sponsor.

The awards, run by PubAid in partnership with the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group recognise the vital role pubs play in supporting charities, grassroots sport and local people across the UK.

Pubs can enter themselves and it is also a firm fixture on the parliamentary calendar with MPs encouraged to nominate pubs in their constituencies and the awards event taking place in the House of Commons on 8th September 2026.

Des O’Flanagan, Co-founder of PubAid, said: “We’re delighted to reopen the Community Pub Hero Awards for 2026 and to welcome Diageo as our sponsor. Every year we are inspired by the incredible work pubs do to support their communities, often in creative and impactful ways that deserve recognition.”

Zara Harington, Head of Public Affairs GB, Diageo, said: “Pubs sit at the heart of communities across Great Britain, and we’re proud to partner with PubAid on this year’s Community Pub Hero Awards in Parliament. These awards shine a vital light on the impact pubs have far beyond their doors, and we look forward to celebrating the individuals and teams whose dedication makes such a lasting difference.”

The awards feature categories including Community Support Hero, Charity Fundraising Hero, Community Sport Hero and Community Sustainability Hero, highlighting the breadth of ways pubs make a difference locally.

Entries are now open until Monday 8th July. For more information or to enter visit: www.pubaid.co.uk/community-pub-hero-awards