£10 Pints Highlight Mounting Pressure on London’s Nightlife

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The price of a pint in London has crossed £10 for the first time, with several premier Mayfair venues now charging above that mark.

Currently, London’s average pint now costs £6.50, making it one of the most expensive cities in the country, just behind Oxford at £6.75.

The national average stands at £4.52, with lager at £4.82, per the British Beer and Pub Association.

However, sector leaders warn of £10 pints becoming a reality in London, reflecting deeper structural challenges facing the capital’s hospitality sector.

Rising operational costs, from energy and wages to taxation and regulation, are forcing venues to increase prices just to stay afloat. The issue is not isolated to premium locations but indicative of a wider strain across the night-time economy, raising concerns about long-term sustainability and accessibility.

Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, said: “The reality behind rising pint prices in London is far more complex than a headline figure. While consumers are understandably shocked at the prospect of £10 pints, these prices reflect the intense and unsustainable cost pressures facing venues across the capital. Businesses are contending with soaring energy bills, rising wages, increased alcohol duty, and a heavy regulatory burden, all of which are squeezing already thin margins.

What we are seeing is not profiteering, but a sector fighting for survival. The night-time economy has already contracted significantly in recent years, with closures and reduced footfall driven by the cost-of-living crisis and shifting consumer habits.

Without meaningful government intervention to reduce the cost of doing business, these price increases risk becoming the norm, ultimately impacting accessibility, culture, and the long-term viability of the UK’s nightlife.”

Speaking to a daily newspaper CAMRA chair Ash Corbett-Collins said that pubs and breweries should not carry the blame, “Extreme financial pressures from the Government are forcing publicans to either raise their prices or consider closing for good,” he said, calling on ministers to reduce employer National Insurance contributions, reform business rates and lower VAT on hospitality food and drink so that pub-going remains affordable.