Pubs Across the Fuller’s Estate Raise in Excess of £10,000 for Ukraine

Fuller, Smith & Turner, the premium pubs and hotels business, is supporting team members raising money for those impacted by the war in Ukraine by matching the amount raised. As a result, a donation of £11,300 has already been made to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, with more to follow. The money has been raised through a range of activities from quizzes to tip donations, in Fuller’s pubs across the estate.

Retail Director Fred Turner said:

“We have amazing team members across our pubs and with such a cosmopolitan composition, we know how impacted they have been by the terrible events in Ukraine. We have seen Ukrainian team members return home both to fight and participate in the humanitarian relief programme and we all want to show as much support as we can.

“Our teams are never short of ideas, and it’s been great to see the varied ways they have raised money – and worked with other pubs in their local neighbourhoods – to help this cause. We will continue to support their fund-raising efforts although we all hope that the war will come to an end as soon as possible.

“As well as raising money, we are delighted to be welcoming some new team members who are from Ukraine and currently staying in the UK – and we hope to welcome many more. The diverse nature of our teams is a real asset to our business – bringing new ideas and forging last lasting friendships. While I’m upset by the reason for their arrival in the UK, they are welcomed with open arms.”