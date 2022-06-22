Restaurants Risk Failing to Attract Gen Zers and Millennials if They Do Not Keep Up with Tech Revolution

Share Tweet Share Email

Over four-fifths (84%) of Generation Z and Millennials (82%) choose to visit a restaurant with self-serve kiosks over and above those restaurants without, according to new research from technology company and former restaurant business, Vita Mojo, in partnership with KAM.*

QSRs and fast-food outlets appear to be the perfect place for kiosks, with 74% of respondents saying they are likely or very likely to use them here, higher than supermarkets at 66%.

The number of people preferring self-serve kiosks in fast food outlets rises to as high as 95% amongst Gen Z, 89% amongst those ages 25-34 and 79% among 35-54 year olds.

Reasons for this include:

● Access to menus: 63% find it easier to browse the menu on a self-serve kiosk opposed to choosing via a menu board, rising to 77% of Gen Z

● Speed of ordering: 83% believe using a self-serve kiosk is quicker than ordering/paying through a member of staff

● Ease of selection: 61% find it easier to choose what they want on a self-serve kiosk, rising to 82% of Gen Z and 86% of those aged 25-34

The research follows new data released by the Office for National Statistics, which showed the hospitality industry is experiencing 83% more vacancies across the sector compared with March-May 2019.

Nick Popovici, co-founder of Vita Mojo, says,

“With the hospitality industry facing huge labour shortages, self-serve technology is the perfect solution for operators looking to streamline their labour model and free up staff from less transactional tasks.

“Not only do self-serve kiosks have major benefits in terms of increased throughput and labour efficiency, our research shows that kiosks have mass appeal with customers. Gen Zers and Millennials in particular are used to interacting with technology and they like to take their time exploring the menu and browsing new products. Now is the time for restaurants to take the plunge with digital ordering to continue attracting customers through the door and reap the associated business benefits.”

Blake Gladman, KAM’s Strategy & Insight Director, said:

“It’s clear that kiosks have a role to play in QSRs both now and in the future. It can often be held against technology that it’s negative to the customer experience, but this research shows that kiosks can actually provide a more relaxed environment for customers to browse, select and pay for their choices at their own pace – without the pressure of having to make a quick decision and without the perceived ‘judgement’ from staff and other customers in the queue. This is more true for the younger generation (Gen Z and Millennials) who find kiosk ordering the more ’natural’ method. Kiosks may remove a human element, but it doesn’t harm, instead it enhances the customer experience.”

Commenting on the fact that 20% of customers aged 55+ said they’d never had a good experience on kiosks (vs. 3% of Gen Zers), Nick says, “It’s all about supporting those who are less tech savvy by making sure kiosks are properly implemented, with a member of staff on hand to ensure they can help customers use the kiosks if needed. This not only takes the nervousness away from those worried about using the tech but also ensures they reap the benefits in terms of speed of order and ease of selection, which is seen as incredibly important by customers.”