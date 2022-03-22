Pubs and Brewers Show Support for Ukraine

Share Tweet Share Email

Businesses in the brewing and pub industry are responding to the crisis in Ukraine with donations, fundraising appeals and offers of employment and accommodation.

Organisations large and small are finding ways to help people affected by the war, which continues to have a devastating effect on the lives of Ukranians. Today (21 March) Hall & Woodhouse are hosting a fundraiser today to support the Red Cross Ukraine Crisis appeal and pledging to donate 50% of all sales throughout the day to the British Red Cross.

Other member efforts include:

Brewhouse & Kitchen donating all revenue from a new seasonal cask beer sold across the weekend (19/20 March) to relief efforts

Brewdog selling a new beer United for Ukraine with all revenue to the Disaster Emergency Committee

Carlsberg donating €10million to various humanitarian relief organisations

Diageo donating £2m to the Red Cross and CARE International

Heineken donating €1million to local NGOs whilst Heineken UK have pledged an additional £50,000 to provide help to more Ukrainian refugees and will match-fund any donations made by their UK colleagues

McMullens are donating £1 for every £10 raised in their pubs with an additional top up of £1 for every £10 where the fundraising is for the HALO Trust, a landmine clearance charity based in Ukraine

Arkells, Batemans, Fullers, Greene King, Hogsback, Hydes and Wadworth are also looking into providing homes and employment for Ukranian refugees, with some considering using recently closed premises as potential accommodation. The outpouring of support comes amidst concerns being raised about the impact on supply chain to the hospitality industry.

Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the British Beer & Pub Association said:

“The atrocities sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine are front of mind for everyone in the sector and we are eager to support in whatever way we can. Our members are finding numerous different ways to help and it is incredibly heartening to see their efforts.

“We are also closely monitoring the impact of supply chain disruption on brewers and pubs, which to date has been limited, but in some cases we are already seeing existing supply chain pressures such as energy and fuel pricing being exacerbated and will continue to work alongside our members and the Government to assess the impact.”