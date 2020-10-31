Pubs & Restaurants to Close in Month-Long Lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that Pubs and restaurants are to again close for a four week period (5th November-2nd December) as England is forced into a second national lockdown.

In an address to the nation the Prime Minister announced his plans to stem the second wave of Covid-19 infections.

The Prime Minister said ” I’m afraid no responsible Prime Minister can ignore the message of those figures”

“We know the cost of these restrictions, the damage and the impact on jobs and livelihoods and on the peoples mental health, and no-one wants to be imposing these measures anywhere”.

He also refused to rule out extending the measures beyond the proposed end date. Asked if the time would be enough, the Prime Minister said ‘I hope so. We have every reason to believe it will be. But we will be driven by the science.’

As in the first lockdown, all pubs, bars and restaurants must close, except for takeaway and delivery.

Under the terms of the new lockdown, people may only leave home for specific reasons.

These will include for education, as schools and universities remain open.

Those who cannot work from home can leave the house to go to work.

people are allowed to go outdoors for exercise and recreation, either with their own household or bubble, or on their own with one person from another household or bubble.

This new lockdown follows the release data from UKHospitality and CGA which reveal that the UK’s hospitality sector saw sales plummet by 48% in the third quarter of 2020, and equates to a shortfall of £17bn on the same quarter in 2019.

Hospitality’s sales for the 12 months to the end of September totalled £80.3bn, the Tracker revealed, £53.2bn less than the £133.5bn that the sector contributed to the UK economy in 2019. The huge drop in sales comes despite an injection of trade from the government’s Eat Out to Help Out promotion in August.

Since the scheme came to an end local lockdowns and falling consumer confidence have cut into sales again, highlighting the need for extensive financial support in light of the new announcement.

The Prime Minister will face a backlash from Conservative backbenchers who according to reports are threatening to revolt in Parliament when the measures come to a vote on Wednesday the first time curbs have come before MPs in advance of being introduced.