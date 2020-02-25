Pubs Set To Stay Open Longer For 75th Anniversary Of VJ Day

Pubs may be allowed to stay open for two extra hours to celebrate the 75th anniversary of VJ Day.

Victory over Japan Day, known as VJ Day in the UK marks the day Imperial Japan surrendered on August 15, 1945, bringing an end to World War II.

Ministers had already announced extended opening hours on the anniversary of VE Day in May, along with the traditional early May bank holiday being moved to Friday May 8th to mark the occasion.

In a statement, Police minister Kit Malthouse said: “The proposed Order will extend licensed opening hours from 11pm on Saturday 15 August 2020 until 1am the following morning on Sunday 16 August 2020, for premises licensed for the sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises and premises licensed for the provision of regulated entertainment.”

The British Beer & Pub Association has welcomed the consultation, Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, commented:“Like Victory In Europe Day on 8th May 2020, Victory in Japan Day will be a wonderful opportunity for the nation to come together at the heart of the local community, the great British pub.

“Relaxed licensing hours for pubs would be welcomed by people looking to celebrate the occasion and remember those who gave so much during the war. We look forward to responding to the consultation in due course.”

UKHospitality also welcomed the consultation, commenting on the announcement, UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “This is a pragmatic and positive step from the Government. As with the extension to mark the anniversary of VE Day, an extension of licensing hours on VJ Day will allow pubs to stay open longer without the costs associated with applying for a temporary extension.

“This will give pubs a chance to place themselves at the centre of commemoration to mark the historic moment.”