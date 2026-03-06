Pubs To Ring Bells At 6pm To Raise Awareness Of Prostate Cancer

Share Post Share Email

Pub bells across the UK will ring out early this evening at 6pm – and each night over the next six days – as part of a new campaign by Greene King and Macmillan Cancer Support to raise awareness of the one in six men in the UK who will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetimei.

Greene King and Macmillan have launched the campaign as part of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, with the backing of inspirational cancer campaigner, and prostate cancer survivor Errol McKellar.

Bells are usually rung to signify last orders in the pub, but the Early Bell campaign will see participating pubs across the UK ring the traditional bell at 6pm today, aiming to stop pub-goers in their tracks, to raise awareness and prompt vital conversations about cancer.

Macmillan’s own research shows there are an estimated 610,000 men living with prostate cancer in the UK, and this number has surged by 20% over the past five years, up from around 500,000 in 2020ii. Alarmingly, in 2024 only 55% of men in England were diagnosed before the cancer had spread beyond the prostateiii, when chances of successful treatment are highest.

To help tackle this, Greene King and Macmillan’s Early Bell campaign encourages people to check in with the men in their families, friendships, and communities, urging them to spot symptoms early. An early diagnosis can make all the difference and save lives.

Participating pubs from across Greene King’s 1,600-strong managed estate will be taking part, displaying posters to let customers know why the bells will chime early, to raise awareness, spark conversations and prompt questions amongst some pubgoers.

Errol McKellar, aged 68 from Essex, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2010 and now works with Macmillan to encourage people to seek support for a cancer diagnosis. He said: “After my diagnosis, I realised just how vital early detection of prostate cancer is. From that moment, I knew we needed to open up the conversation and encourage men to recognise symptoms and get checked. Working as a mechanic, I often say: if it’s illegal to drive your car without an MOT, why don’t we treat our own health the same way? Not all symptoms are obvious, and without seeing a doctor, this cancer can go undetected.

“The Early Bell campaign is a powerful symbol of this silent killer and a reminder to urge men to start talking. We need to break down stigma, challenge fear, and encourage men to have conversations with loved ones they might otherwise avoid. If starting this conversation nationwide helps even one person seek help sooner and saves a life, then it’s been worth it.”

Andrew Bush, Chief Experience Officer at Greene King said: “The ‘last orders’ bell has always prompted action, and we hope our Early Bell campaign does the same. Pubs are powerful community spaces where people come together, and conversations happen. While talking about cancer isn’t easy, Macmillan’s Support Line provides vital support when it’s needed most, and we want to ensure more people in our communities can access their help when they need it, so no one faces cancer alone.

“If you hear an Early Bell during Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, take five minutes to learn the symptoms, and remember Macmillan is there to help.”

Anthony Cunliffe, Lead Medical Advisor at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “Prostate cancer is now the most common cancer affecting men across the UK, yet too many people are still diagnosed too late. This is crucial because we know that being diagnosed early gives you a wider variety of treatment options and better chances of recovery.

“Working with our fantastic partners at Greene King on campaigns like the Early Bell are so important because they encourage men and their loved ones to start conversations, recognise potential symptoms, and seek medical advice without delay.

“At Macmillan, we understand how overwhelming cancer can feel. That’s why our website and Support Line is here for anyone affected by cancer – whether they need information, advice or simply someone to talk to, whoever and wherever they are.”