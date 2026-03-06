BBPA Unveils New Guidance For Pubs To Boost Accessibility

Share Post Share Email

The British Beer and Pub Association has launched a refreshed Accessibility in Pubs guide to ensure pubs have all the advice they need to be places where everyone feels they belong.

“An Open Welcome” was supported by a host of businesses and organisations including Heineken, Star Pubs, Fuller’s, Licensed Trade Charity Dementia Friends, Narcolepsy UK and Acas. It gives pub operators simple and effective suggestions to make venues even more accessible.

Launched at The Gun in Spitalfields today (Wednesday, 4 March), the guide shows how barriers for disabled staff and customers can often be removed without significant cost.

The BBPA said improving accessibility is essential if the sector is to strengthen its role at the heart of communities and unlock the economic potential of millions of disabled customers and their families.

Emma McClarkin OBE, Chief Executive of the BBPA, said: “Our pubs are national institutions; places where people connect, celebrate and find community. The open welcome we pride ourselves on is fundamental for us to remain a treasured part of our society.

“This guide is a blueprint for progress. Simple and thoughtful changes can transform someone’s visit, and clearer information alone can give disabled customers confidence to choose a pub they know will meet their needs.

“We know many have made real changes to improve their accessibility, yet there is always more work to be done, and this guide shows it needn’t be complicated or expensive to make changes that benefit all.”

The guidance highlights practical actions that any pub can take, from improving online access information and offering menus in large print or digital formats to adjusting layouts, increasing staff awareness and providing quieter spaces. It sets out how small changes can deliver a better customer experience while also supporting a more inclusive workforce.

The guide brought together pub companies, charities, accessibility experts and individuals with lived experience, all of whom contributed to the development of the guide. Their insight is reflected in real world case studies that show how inclusive design and employment can strengthen teams, widen customer reach and support growth.

Examples include the provision of safe, quiet spaces for employees with narcolepsy to rest and the promotion of guidance for neurodiversity among staff.

Chris Welham, Chief Executive Officer of the Licensed Trade Charity, said: “The BBPA’s Accessibility Guide is a valuable resource for pubs looking to improve accessibility for their customers and communities. We’re grateful that it brings together a range of practical tools, including LTC’s neurodiversity guide, which helps operators better understand and support neurodivergent colleagues. It’s encouraging to see the sector taking practical steps together to make hospitality more inclusive and welcoming for everyone”

Ross Calladine, Accessibility and Inclusion Lead at VisitEngland, said: “VisitEngland is committed to ensuring that England’s visitor economy works for everyone, and that means supporting businesses across the hospitality sector with practical tools and guidance. We’re delighted that our Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Toolkit has informed this guide, and we hope it gives publicans the confidence to take meaningful steps towards welcoming all customers.”

Eleanor Briggs, Head of Policy, Public Affairs and Campaigns at Guide Dogs, said: “Guide Dogs welcomes the British Beer and Pub Association’s new Accessibility in Pubs guide. Pubs are an important part of community life, and everyone should feel confident and comfortable visiting them.

“Clear information, well trained staff and thoughtful adjustments can make a meaningful difference to blind and partially sighted people. We hope this guidance encourages positive change across the sector and helps create more welcoming, inclusive spaces for all.”

Ruhel Ahmed, Senior Adviser at Acas, said: “We welcome the timely publication of this new accessibility guide and the commitment to inclusion in breweries and pubs across the UK.

“Acas was asked to be involved with this guide to help ensure it highlighted the value of disability inclusion in the workplace and the importance of reasonable adjustments for disabled workers.”

Key recommendations in the guide include:

• Publishing clear and accurate accessibility information online.

• Offering accessible menu formats and flexible ordering options.

• Training staff to confidently support customers with visible and nonvisible disabilities.

• Enhancing signage, lighting, layouts and seating to improve ease of movement and comfort.

• Creating inclusive recruitment processes and providing reasonable adjustments for staff.

• Considering accessibility when installing EV charging facilities.

The BBPA is encouraging pub operators to make use of the guide and embed accessibility into refurbishment planning, staff training, customer communication and day-to-day decision making.