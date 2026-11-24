Share Post Share Email

One of Preston’s most beloved landmarks is officially back following a £200,000 refurbishment.

The Station on Butler Street will throw open its doors on Friday, 27 November, ushering in a thrilling new era for the historic 1850s pub.

Positioned directly opposite Preston Train Station and steps from Fishergate Shopping Centre, The Station has long been the heartbeat of Butler Street—the ultimate meeting spot for commuters, shoppers, and lifelong regulars. Now, Chorley-based independent operator Blind Tiger Inns has breathed fresh life into the venue.

The £200,000 makeover seamlessly blends heritage charm with high-energy modern upgrades, retaining the pub’s classic layout and original features while elevating the entire guest experience.

While the look is brand new, the warm welcome remains the same: the pub continues under the helm of the Whittakers, the well-known family management team at the heart of The Station’s community.

The pub will continue to be run by the Whittakers, the family management team familiar to regulars. With live entertainment and a warm welcome, the Whittakers have created a pub that is known to be ‘difficult to leave.’ Louise Whittaker said “We get many visitors coming in for a quick drink before heading for the train, and getting so wrapped up in our atmosphere and entertainment that they end up catching a train 3 or 4 hours later!”

“We are thrilled to be nearing the finish line on this major transformation,” said Chris Tulloch, CEO of Blind Tiger Inns. “Positioned right opposite the station and next to Fishergate, The Station has always been a cornerstone of Butler Street. With our fresh new look, unbeatable drinks range, live sport, and weekend music lineup, we cannot wait to welcome familiar faces and new guests back through the doors.”

The doors officially open for the launch celebration at 4:00 pm on Friday, 27 November.