Punch Pubs & Co Acquires Eight Pubs from RedCat Hospitality

Credt: RedCat Hospitality

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The transaction supports Punch’s continued investment in high quality community pubs as part of its vision to be recognised as the UK’s 5 Star pub company, while enabling RedCat, which operates the award winning Coaching Inn Group, to sharpen its focus on expanding its 43-strong premium pubs with rooms portfolio.

Andy Spencer, CEO of Punch Pubs & Co, said: “We are delighted to welcome these new pubs into our business,

“Each pub represents an opportunity to invest, innovate, and inspire and we look forward to working with these much-loved sites and the passionate Publicans that run them, to ensure they continue to thrive within the communities they serve.

“I would especially like to thank Kamran Aziz and the Queensway Advisory team, who continue to provide their management services as the pubs and their teams transfer into the Punch business.”

RedCat Hospitality CEO, Richard Lewis, added: “This is an important next step for the business and reflects our strategy to focus on fortifying our position as the leading hospitality group dedicated to operating the UK’s best collection of premium inns.

“We are delighted to have reached agreement with the team at Punch Pubs, who we know will prove an excellent custodian for these high-quality pubs.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the teams in each and every one of the sites for all their hard work and dedication to making them a success and look forward to seeing them go from strength to strength under the ownership of Punch.”

The eight pubs are: the Broad Leys (Aylesbury), the Bull (Barming, Maidstone), the Cross Keys (Nottingham), the Crown Inn (Old Dalby), the Hare (Roxwell), the Nags Head (Little Kingshill), the Prince Rupert (Newark) and the Wig & Mitre (Lincoln).

For RedCat, this follows the sale of its leased and tenanted pubs division to Admiral Taverns at the end of 2025, supporting its move to focus entirely on its premium pubs-with-rooms arm. Sapient Corporate Finance advised RedCat on both the transaction with Punch and Admiral