Stonegate Group Partners with Heineken on Nationwide UEFA Champions League Activation to Drive Pub Footfall

Share Post Share Email

Stonegate Group has partnered with Heineken, official partner of the UEFA Champions League, to launch a nationwide consumer activation designed to drive footfall across its estate during the tournament’s knockout stages.

Running across a significant number of Stonegate’s managed sites, the campaign combines a value-led drinks offer with a high-profile prize mechanic, rewarding customers for watching Champions League fixtures in pub.

Fans heading to participating Stonegate pubs during Champions League fixtures (until 29th April) can get a round of four pints of Heineken for £12, perfect for getting a round in for their mates responsibly, while also entering a prize draw to win a VIP weekend at the Champions League Final, tickets courtesy of Heineken.

One lucky winner and a guest will be flown to Budapest for the 2026 UEFA Champions League Final for a two-night VIP football experience.

The prize includes:

• Return economy flights from London or Manchester to Budapest

• Two hospitality tickets to the 2026 UEFA Champions League Final at Puskás Aréna, provided by Heineken

• Exclusive pre-match hospitality

• A Friday night welcome event

• A Saturday lunch event ahead of the final

• Two nights’ stay in a minimum four-star hotel

• Transfers between airport, hotel and stadium

• £250 travel allowance

The trip takes place from 29 – 31 May 2026, giving the winner and their guest the chance to soak up the atmosphere of one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

As the Champions League reaches the knockout stages, Stonegate Group and Heineken say the campaign is designed to celebrate the shared experience of watching football together at the pub with your mates.

Stephen Cooper, Head of Marketing at Stonegate Group, said: “Football is best enjoyed together, and there’s no better place than the pub with your mates. At Stonegate Group, we’re proud to celebrate those shared moments, partnering with Heineken ® to give fans the chance to turn a great night out into an unforgettable UEFA Champions League Final experience.”

With the quarter-finals expected to draw huge audiences, the promotion gives supporters another reason to head out with their friends, get a round in, and enjoy the matchday atmosphere responsibly.

To participate, fans must download the free MiXR app, create an account and sign up to ‘Season Pass’, where you earn rewards for watching the game at the pub. Once signed up, fans can enter the prize draw by purchasing a Round of Heineken for £12 during a Champions League match at a participating Stonegate pub and scanning their valid MiXR card at the bar. Each Round of Heineken voucher counts as one entry, and only one entry per person is permitted during the promotion period.

Internet access and the MiXR app are required to enter, and the promotion is open only to UK residents aged 18 or over*.

The remaining Champions League dates are:

• Quarter-finals: 7/8 & 14/15 April 2026

Semi-finals: 28/29 April & 5/6 May 2026

Final: 30 May 2026 (Budapest)

The promotion runs until 29 April 2026, with the winner drawn at random on 1 May 2026.