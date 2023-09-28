Punch Pubs & Co Announces Their Lifetime Achievement Winner At Their National Publican Of The Year Awards

Share Tweet Share Email

Photo credit Ian Hodgkinson and Alex Cantrill-Jones of PictureIt Media

A much-loved Publican from Surrey has become Punch Pubs & Co’s Lifetime Achievement winner at the pub company’s National Publican of the Year awards.

Publican Diane Crathern of The Richmond Arms in Godalming received the award at a glamorous Oscar-style ceremony which saw more than 200 guests attend.

Hosted by Punch Pubs & Co at their Burton-On-Trent headquarters, it was this award in particular which left guests in the room feeling nothing but pride and admiration.

Lovingly known as ‘Aunty Di’, Diane first took over the pub with her late husband Stephen in 1982. She has since become a stalwart of the community and is adored by her team, who she says are like her extended family.

With huge pride and passion for the Richmond Arms, Diane still loves to be behind the bar and her enthusiasm for the beloved pub and the community still shines bright.

Whilst delivering Diane’s award, Punch Pubs & Co CEO Clive Chesser said: “I’ve had the pleasure of visiting Diane’s pub on several occasions, and I can tell you, when you walk into her pub, you instantly feel a sense of warmth.

“You could, and people do, lose time in this beautiful, traditional pub because you’re made to feel at home. Diane thoroughly deserves this award; she has been a stalwart within her community for over forty years, and is quite simply an inspiration to anyone who wants to run a bloody good pub.”

As Diane’s name was announced, the room filled with raucous cheers and applause and guests took to their feet to honour the very special Publican.

Speaking on behalf of her win, Diane who on the night was noticeably overwhelmed by the room’s response said: “I was absolutely amazed, I didn’t expect it at all. Last year I celebrated 40 years in the pub, which I credit to having good family, good friends, and support around me. I also have a fantastic team, our chef Anne has been with me for 39 years and Joe, our Bar Manager has been here for 20 years. It is a special pub, and it feels lovely to have that recognition.”