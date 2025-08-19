Punch Pubs & Co Celebrates Expansion with 35 New Pub Acquisitions in the Last 12 Months

Share Post Share Email

Punch Pubs & Co acquired 35 community pubs during its 2024/25 financial year.

This growth strengthens Punch’s portfolio, now boasting over 1,300 pubs nationwide. In the past two weeks, six new pubs have joined the Punch family, each contributing its own unique character and community spirit. These include The Maverick, The Hanlon, Cob & Pen, The Red Lion, Ye Olde Anchor Inn, and the Kings Head – all reflecting Punch’s dedication to memorable guest experiences, supported by strong partnerships with Publicans, Management Partners, and their teams.

Stephen Allen, Group Property Director at Punch, said: “We’re delighted to welcome these 35 fantastic pubs into the Punch family. Each one presents an opportunity to invest, innovate, and inspire those moments that make our pubs special. Whether already thriving or just beginning their journey with us, these pubs are central to our vision of becoming the 5-star pub company. I extend my thanks to everyone who contributed to this achievement.”

The acquisitions include 14 pubs from the Milton 1 and 2 portfolios, along with 21 single-site additions. These pubs span diverse locations such as Stourbridge, Birtley, Rhyl, and Leek, with more exciting opportunities on the horizon. Punch remains focused on building strong partnerships with Publicans and Management Partners to deliver exceptional experiences that delight every guest.

Andrew Cannons, Head of Acquisitions, added: “2025 is shaping up to be a transformative year for Punch, and we’re not slowing down any time soon. We’re aiming to double our single-site acquisition run rate over the next 12 months. With more single-site and package acquisitions already in the pipeline, we remain fully committed to growing our estate and welcome all discussions – whether for packages or single-site opportunities.”