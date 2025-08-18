New Exmoor Brewery Restores Brewing to Wiveliscombe

Share Post Share Email

Brewing is returning to Wiveliscombe in Somerset later this month, when the New Exmoor Brewery will start brewing on the site of the former Cotleigh Brewery in the town, with the first beer to roll off the line raising money for the local Jim Laker Charitable Trust.

Exmoor Ales ceased brewing at its Golden Hill site in Wiveliscombe in May this year, at the same time starting a collaboration with Hogs Back Brewery which saw its ales replicated at the Surrey brewer’s site. Hogs Back will continue to brew Exmoor’s main beers for the time being while the New Exmoor Brewery will focus on NPD, specials like Exmoor Beast and limited edition beers, brewed by former Cotleigh head brewer Shaun Vockins.

The collaboration with Hogs Back and opening of New Exmoor Brewery saves 10 local jobs. It also opens up distribution opportunities for Exmoor, which is looking for a small group of brewer partners whose beers it can distribute in its south west heartlands.

Exmoor Drinks chairman Jonathan Price said:

“We are beyond thrilled to be brewing back in ‘Wivey’, where we started brewing in 1979, in a new brewery proudly showing the Exmoor name and our iconic stag logo. Deciding to close our brewing operation in May was done with a heavy heart, as the only response to insurmountable business challenges.

“Our collaboration with Hogs Back has been a lifeline, allowing us to remain independent and keep our ales on tap and on shelves for our many loyal drinkers across the south west – and introduce them to new drinkers, thanks to Hogs Back’s distribution network.

“Our first brew in the new brewhouse will be a celebration of a Wiveliscombe brewing tradition, a Tawny Ale, and 10p from every pint sold will go to the Jim Laker Charitable Trust, founded in memory of a Wivey legend who originally owned Exmoor Ales.”

Price added: “I am also delighted to welcome Simon French who will be rejoining the business as managing director designate at the beginning of September. He will be recruiting additional team members and we plan to rebuild Exmoor to its former glory, and beyond!”

Hogs Back Brewery chairman Rupert Thompson said:

“In these very difficult times, one way to survive and, in time, prosper, is to collaborate with fellow like-minded businesses. We were pleased to be in a position to help Exmoor Ales and keep alive this popular local beer brand. “

“Now more than ever, there is a thirst among consumers for independent, local speciality beers that are not all just owned by global brewers, so we are confident that with local support Exmoor Drinks has a bright future ahead.”

Raising a glass with the team at the brewery was Rachel Gilmour, MP for Tiverton and Minehead, who visited to hear about their plans to save jobs and an independent business and rebuild on the long Wivey brewing history.