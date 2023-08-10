Quarter Finals’ Retail And Hospitality Spending Set To Reach £145m

Share Tweet Share Email

1.9m consumers are set to visit hospitality venues, boosting sales by £28.8m

Hospitality venues are predicted to make £16.1m from drink sales alone



Retail and hospitality expenditure is predicted to hit £145m during the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Quarter Finals, which kick off on Friday 12th August, according to a new report.

Forecasts from the Women’s World Cup 2023 Spending Report VoucherCodes.co.uk, predict that 7.1m British supporters across the nation will tune in to the fixtures.

Of those viewers, 6m (84.5%) are set to tune in from the comfort of their own homes. As the tournament is being held in Australia and New Zealand, fans are faced with early kick-off times meaning only 1.9m consumers are set to watch this stage of the competition from their local pub, bar, or restaurant.

With this in mind, retail sales will far exceed the spend levels seen in hospitality venues. Across the Quarter Final stage, customers are predicted to spend a total of £116.3m in their local supermarkets and convenience stores. Food and drink make up the dominant proportion of this expenditure at £92.9m.

On the other hand, hospitality venues are likely to see the highest number of sales they have seen throughout the tournament, with spending forecast to hit £28.8m. This is likely due to England’s game being held at 11.30am on a Saturday when more consumers are able to visit their local hospitality venue. Breaking this down further, £16.1m is estimated to be spent on drinks, and £12.8m on food.

Retailers will also see a boost in sales in other areas outside of FMCG, with consumers predicted to spend £11m on sportswear, £4.5m on electricals, £4.1m on merchandise, and £3.9m on decorations, as fans get ready to cheer on the Lionesses.

Maureen McDonagh, SVP International & Managing Director at VoucherCodes.co.uk commented:

“Although the cost-of-living crisis and early kick off times has led to consumers exercising caution with their money, the hospitality sector will be encouraged to see 1.9m consumers are still planning to soak up the atmosphere of the Quarter Finals from their local pubs and bars.

“With a quick turnaround for the Semi Finals stage beginning Tuesday 16th August, offering a multi-game package that secures discounts on food and drink is just one way of creating value for money for prospective customers.

“Making venues feel family friendly will also play a part in getting more visitors through your door – given the increased family following in Women’s football. Venues should make sure that deals on food for adults and children are available throughout this time.”