Radisson Hotel Group Scores With Hotel Opening At Toughsheet Community Stadium

Radisson Hotel Group has announced the opening of The Bolton Stadium Hotel, a member of Radisson Individuals, located in the heart of North West England and attached to the home of Bolton Wanderers Football Club.

The hotel is situated in the Toughsheet Community Stadium, which has a capacity of 29.000 seats and is home of Bolton Wanderers Football Club. The stadium is used as both a major sports and concert venue and as a concert venue, it has a capacity of 34.000 people.

Liz Keay, General Manager of The Bolton Stadium Hotel, a member of Radisson Individuals, comments:

“With more than 20-years’ as a hotel in the area, we are very excited to be joining the portfolio of Radisson Hotel Group. We are looking forward to extending our impressive hospitality experience to new and existing customers.”

The Bolton Stadium Hotel, a member of Radisson Individuals offers 125 guest rooms and suites, with 19 of the guest rooms offering impressive panoramic pitch-side views.

Tom Flanagan Karttunen, Area Senior Vice President Northern & Western Europe, Radisson Hotel Group, comments:

“We are thrilled to bring our Radisson Individuals brand to this renowned hotel and major event & convention venue. We look forward to providing our guests with memorable moments at this fantastic venue.”