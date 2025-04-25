UK’s Best Restaurants, Pubs & Bars Revealed at The Casual Dining Awards 2025

Share Post Share Email

The UK’s best pub, bar, and restaurant operators were announced at the prestigious Casual Dining Awards, which took place last night at the London Marriott Hotel, in Grosvenor Square.

Nando’s, Pizza Pilgrims, Albert’s Schloss, wagamama, Loungers, Mowgli, Bills, Wahaca, and PizzaExpress were among the leading brands who took home prestigious awards – covering everything from best family dining experience, and menu innovation to restaurant brand of the year.

Laura Harper-Hinton, Co-Founder & CEO of Caravan won the coveted Trailblazer of the Year Award, and the Legendary Brand Award went to PizzaExpress.

The Special Award went to well-known Chair, Portfolio NED and Board Advisor Ann Elliott, for her dedication to the Restaurant, Pub and Bar sector. Ann has more than 20 years of experience running her own marketing agency and serving as a non-executive director for many hospitality businesses. She has worked at board level for companies including Beefeater, Pizza Hut, and Gusto. She is chair of Family Adventures Group and currently a non-executive director for Hall & Woodhouse, Tipjar, Tossed, and recently, Prezzo.

Stephen Herring, Event Manager at Diversified UK & Europe (organiser of the Casual Dining Awards and The National Restaurant, Pub & Bar Show – previously, Casual Dining) says: “The Casual Dining Awards are a fantastic celebration of the dynamic, passionate, and creative restaurant, pub, and bar industry. It’s a night to meet with peers and recognise outstanding achievements. I’m always inspired by the innovation, especially from our winners. A huge thank you to the sponsors and judges, and congratulations to all the winners! We look forward to seeing everyone again at The National Restaurant, Pub & Bar Show in September”

The Casual Dining Awards winners in full:

Special Award – Ann Elliott (Chair, Portfolio NED, Board Advisor)

Trailblazer of the Year – Laura Harper-Hinton, Co-Founder & CEO, Caravan

Legendary Brand of the Year – PizzaExpress

New Concept of the Year – Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer

Opening of the Year – Albert’s Schloss, Soho

Sustainable Operator of the Year – Wahaca

Employer of the Year (1-49 Sites) – Mowgli

Employer of the Year (50+ Sites) – Loungers

Menu Innovation (1-25 Sites) – Brother Marcus

Menu Innovation (26+ sites) – wagamama

Brand Marketing of the Year – Pizza Pilgrims

Best use of Technology – wagamama

Best Designed Site of the Year – Blacklock, Manchester with Other Side

Best Family Dining Experience – Bill’s

Pub/Bar Brand of the Year (1-49 sites) – The Devonshire

Pub/Bar Brand of the Year (50+ sites) – Lounge

Restaurant Brand of the Year (1-19 sites) – Flat Iron

Restaurant Brand of the Year (20-50 sites) – Rudy’s Pizza Napoletana

Restaurant Brand of the Year (51+ sites) – Nando’s

Casual Dining Group of the Year – JKS Restaurants