Grade Ii Listed Pub Re-Opens With Impressive New Bar

Robinsons Brewery has announced the completion of a refurbishment at The Alexandra, a Grade II listed pub in Edgeley, ensuring it remains a cherished part of the community while enhancing the overall customer experience.

The Alexandra has undergone a refurbishment of the bar area and toilets, with a focus on preserving and celebrating its Victorian heritage. One of the most remarkable discoveries during the renovation was the uncovering of the original black and white Victorian tiled floor in the gents’ toilets. Hidden beneath modern tiles for decades, these authentic tiles have been expertly cleaned and repaired, adding a touch of historical charm.

In the bar area, the removal of a low false ceiling has revealed the original ceiling and coving, restoring the space to its former grandeur. The transformation has opened up the area, creating a more inviting and spacious environment. This architectural revival extends to the uncovering of an original glazed screen that once separated the bar from the pub’s original ‘Off License.’ This historic feature will now serve as a striking backdrop to the new back bar.

The former ‘Off License’ space has been thoughtfully repurposed to house a new glass wash area and additional storage, ensuring that the Alexandra can efficiently cater to its busy days without compromising on its character.

“We’re excited for the community of Edgeley and beyond to experience the new-look Alexandra,” said Tony, Business Development Manager at Robinsons. “This refurbishment is a fantastic thing for the local area, and we’re proud to have maintained the Alexandra’s character as a true community pub whilst keeping its historical charm. I’d also like to thank Steve, our Pub Partner, for his great ideas and support throughout the process. We can’t wait to welcome everyone in and see how much they enjoy the new space.”