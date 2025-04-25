Craft Guild of Chefs Unveils 2025 Graduate Awards Semi-Finalists

Share Post Share Email

The Craft Guild of Chefs has revealed the semi-finalists for the Graduate Awards 2025, recognising promising and ambitious young chefs across the UK hospitality industry. For the first time, there will be two heats for the pastry Graduate Award, reflecting the growing interest in this event and the exceptionally high standard of entries.

Following a rigorous selection process, a group of talented young chefs and pastry chefs from across the UK have been chosen to move forward to the next stage of this prestigious award.

Now in its 23rd year, the Graduate Awards continue to showcase the rising stars of hospitality, offering a platform for young chefs to challenge themselves and advance their careers. The semi-finalists will compete in a series of kitchen and pastry heats taking place in June at Brooklands College and Sheffield College, where they will be tested on a wide range of essential skills, including butchery, fishmongery, pastry work, and classical cookery techniques.

The chefs competing in the semi-finals are:

Kitchen

• Aiden Buckley, Albion Farm

• Brian Bermudez, Victor Garvey at The Midland Grand

• Cassie James, Hamberley Care Homes

• Charlotte Rollason, Minnis Bay Bar & Brasserie

• Dylan Evans, Henrock by Simon Rogan

• Harvey Horrell, The Newt in Somerset

• Inez Roggema, Trivet

• Jason Assimwe Jnr, The Mucky Duck

• Jayden Stalick, Cornus Restaurant

• Kai-le Tran, Royal Air Force Club

• Kai Yuen Sarky Ho, Moose Coffee

• Kameca Gayle, Genuine Dining Company

• Kamran Taylor, Westminster Capital City College

• Leo Sharpe, The Goring Hotel

• Lewis Rosser, The White’s Club

• Liam Sparkes, Tuddenham Mill

• Matthew Crane, The Royal Air Force Club

• Mei Dowling, John Lewis Partnership

• Nathan Graham, Dùthchas

• Paul Gray, House of Commons

• Ross Boyd, Amuse

• Sam Howell, The Royal Household

• Theo Edwards, The Mucky Duck

• Timofey Loboda, Luca Restaurant

Pastry

• Adam Walsh, High Broom Care Home

• Alina Szymanska, Harrods

• Andy Reid, The Glasshouse by Seasons

• Ayhan Akdeniz , The Newt in Somerset

• Cameron McCrossan, Cameron House

• Charlie Clements, The Langham London

• Christi Myburgh, Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park

• Christina Hindle, W Edinburgh

• Graeme McLaren, The Gleneagles Hotel

• Ioana-Maria Bura, Yiamas Restaurant

• Laura Kelly, Hughes Bakery

• Lucas Gellert, Hide Restaurant

• Matthew Savege, W Edinburgh

• Rocco Nung, Mark Poynton at Caister Hall

• Satyen Tawde, The Royal Air Force Club

• Serai Lennon, Cinnamon Kitchen

• Sneha Venkatesan, Terry’s Patisserie

The finalists will be announced at the end of June ahead of the final exam in September, where they will have the chance to earn the Graduate Award, an outstanding achievement for chefs aged under 25.

The Highest Achiever in the Kitchen exam will have the opportunity to compete in the final of Young National Chef of the Year, while other successful candidates will progress to the semi-finals of this competition.

Steve Munkley, founder of the Graduate Awards and Vice President of the Craft Guild of Chefs, said: “Every year, I am impressed by the calibre of young chefs entering the Graduate Awards. This year, we have a fantastic line-up, and we’re excited to see how they perform across two heats. The Graduate Awards are about helping to shape the future of our industry, and these young chefs are leading the way. It’s been great to be in a position to expand our pastry award across two heats this year. With the standard of pastry chefs and chefs involved, we are in for a fantastic set of semi-finals.”