Punch Pubs & Co Acquires The Crown Pub in Market Drayton

Pub company Punch Pubs & Co has proudly added to its growing portfolio with the acquisition of The Crown in Market Drayton.

The town centre pub, located on Queen Street, will now be part of Punch’s leased and tenanted estate. It will be managed by experienced, multiple operators Ami Sanobar and Darren Paul, who will reopen the pub with former General Managers Nikki and Mike at the helm.

Nikki and Mike, well-known and loved in the community, will work alongside Ami, Darren and their dedicated team to ensure a seamless transition into the Punch estate.

Speaking of the acquisition, Punch Pubs & Co Head of Acquisitions, Andrew Cannons, said: “We’re delighted to have expanded our portfolio with The Crown. This is a fantastic pub that is highly valued in the local community. It’s great to see Nikki and Mike make their return as General Managers, and we know that the team and guests will be equally delighted. With Ami and Darren’s experienced leadership, we do not doubt that The Crown will continue to thrive for many years to come.”

Said to be one of the oldest pubs in the town, The Crown boasts a traditional aesthetic with its refurbished wooden interior and has a large beer garden to the rear, acting as a suntrap during the warmer months. Inside, there are three areas offering spaces to dine and drink, as well as a space for darts and pool.

Punch Pubs Operations Manager, Christian Gregory, continued: “I’m looking forward to this new beginning at The Crown and excited to be working with Nikki, Mike and the team as they transition into the Punch family. The Crown is already an excellent pub, and we know that the community takes great pride in it, so we’re looking forward to seeing its continued success with many exciting plans in the pipeline.”