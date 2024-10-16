RAW Charging Partners With HOSPA To Champion Green Initiatives In Hospitality Sector

Share Post Share Email

Electric vehicle (EV) chargepoint operator RAW Charging (“RAW”), has announced a new partnership with HOSPA, the Hospitality Professionals Association.

Through the collaboration, RAW has joined HOSPA to take an active role in shaping the future of sustainability in hospitality, and will be a key partner at a number of HOSPA’s green agenda events.

Key components of the partnership include, RAW’s backing of the ESG Leadership Award at HOSPACE, HOSPA’s annual conference for senior hospitality professionals that, amongst other areas, recognises leaders in sustainability within the industry. In addition HOSPA will work closely with RAW to provide insight into the pressures of the industry and host private events.

RAW also supported HOSPA’s Sustainability Drinks Event: The Great Green Balloon Debate, which took place on October 3, alongside Sustainable Hotels, where RAW led conversations about the vital role of EV charging in reducing the hospitality industry’s carbon footprint – whilst adding value to the destination and improving the guest experience.

Jane Pendlebury, CEO at HOSPA, said:

“We are delighted to be partnering with RAW Charging, and look forward to their input into our sustainability efforts going forward. The role of sustainability in the hospitality industry is vital, and we welcome more voices to the conversation.”

This partnership comes at a time of increasing demand for sustainable practices within the hospitality sector. According to a 2024 report, 82% of EV drivers actively seek hotels with EV charging and 63% of hoteliers believe EV charging will be central to their sustainability efforts over the next five years​.

Jason Simpson, CEO of RAW Charging, said:

“We are thrilled to partner with HOSPA, an organisation that shares our vision for a more sustainable future. At RAW, we believe the hospitality industry plays a crucial role in the journey toward sustainability, and this partnership allows us to further demonstrate our commitment to providing the most advanced and guest friendly EV charging solutions that enhance guest experience while driving environmental progress.”

RAW’s charging infrastructure offers best-in-class technology, including contactless payment systems, fast and rapid charging solutions, ensuring a reliable and convenient charging experience for hotel guests.

With a mission to deliver long-term, environmentally-friendly solutions, RAW Charging continues to be a trusted partner to some of the UK’s most prestigious hotels and leisure destinations​​. Existing collaborations include the AA Hotel and Hospitality Services alongside client partnerships with major brands such as Exclusive Collection, National Tru