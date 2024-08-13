REAL-Ly GREAT News – REAL Handcooked Crisps Win TWO More GREAT TASTE Awards!

Share Tweet Share Email

Tayto Group are delighted to announce they have been awarded another TWO Great Taste Awards for their premium hospitality-exclusive REAL Hand Cooked Ham & Colman’s Mustard and REAL Hand Cooked Strong Cheese & Onion flavours.

Great Taste – the world’s most coveted food and drink award – is recognised as a stamp of excellence among consumers and trade alike and celebrates taste above all else.

This adds to their already impressive list of 5 Great Taste Award winning flavours – Sea Salt, Sweet Chilli and Roast Ox, Sea Salt & Black Pepper and Sea Salt & Cider Vinegar. A REAL testament to the care and expertise of the REAL hand cooked crisps brand.

Judges raved…

REAL Hand Cooked Ham & Colman’s Mustard

= above and beyond delicious – OUTSTANDING!”

“These crisps look light and puffy, tinged reddish gold with the seasoning and with the skin on, which is good. They have a great crunch and there is a real kick of mustard. The ham flavour comes through well. Judges applaud the boldness of really going for the flavours and pulling it off. We all agreed we would go back – great job.”

“These would be a great snack alongside a beer or two.”

REAL Hand Cooked Strong Cheese & Onion

= simply delicious

“These crisps have an attractive deep golden colour and moreishly crisp bite. The potato flavour is rich and creamy and the cheese has a slight tang, which we enjoyed paired with the almost caramelised sweet onion note.”

““The crunch is very well constructed and moreish… the flavour definitely delivers. The judges went back for several more and definitely thought these crisps deserved a star.”

A proudly British, family-owned company, using British and Irish potatoes, the team at REAL hand cooked crisps have been applying their potato knowledge and expertise to supply premium crisps to the hospitality sector for over 20 years. The premium REAL Hand Cooked Crisps range is gluten free, with no added MSG, suitable for vegetarians and six flavours are suitable for vegans too.

Hospitality snacking research has shown that the most popular accompaniment to a drink and a sandwich are bagged crisps and snacks*. And as a foodservice-focussed brand, REAL Hand Cooked Crisps are thrilled to be playing a part in backing the hospitality industry through its link-up with The Springboard.

The Springboard Charity supports unemployed people by helping people gain the skills, knowledge and experience needed to flourish in a lifelong hospitality career, AND benefits the industry by future-proofing the talent pipeline. 73% of Springboard trainees employed in hospitality roles are still in work after 12 months.

Tayto is a Great Taste Producer and have Snacking Sorted! Their extensive range of snacks including Mr. Porky and Midland Snacks (top two selling pork scratchings brands) and Tayto Craft crisps, are all Great Taste Award winners!

*Hospitality Snacking Research, Norstat – August 2022