Red Lion Is The Most Popular Pub Name In Britain, According To The Good Beer Guide

The Red Lion is the most popular pub name across the UK, followed by the Royal Oak and the Crown Inn according to the Good Beer Guide 2020, CAMRA’s premier publication featuring the very best pubs to find a great pint in the UK, to be published on 12 September.

The Good Beer Guide, which surveys 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, is the definitive beer drinker’s guide to the very best pints in the most picturesque and friendly pubs. Compiled by thousands of independent volunteers, it helps identify significant trends and themes across the pub sector.

Key trends include:

Pubs continue to diversify their offerings, with 61% of pubs providing evening meals and 65% providing lunch. Less than 40% of listed pubs are wet-led.

Quality is key for pub performance, with 26% of listed pubs boasting a Cask Marque accreditation (1161 pubs overall).

76% of pubs listed in the Guide have a beer garden, which has been deemed the ‘nation’s favourite place to drink’ in a recent YouGov survey[1]

1,850 real ale breweries now operate in the UK producing more than 7,500 beers, demonstrating a significant move towards diversity in flavours and styles

Tom Stainer, CAMRA’s Chief Executive said: “For nearly five decades, the Good Beer Guide has been a comprehensive guide to the UK’s breweries, their ales, and the best outlets to find them in across the country.

“What makes the Guide unique is that all the entries are compiled and vetted by a huge volunteer team, based around the country. We work hard to ensure that all areas of the country are covered and, unlike some competitor titles, inclusion in this book is dependent on merit, not on payment.

“The Good Beer Guide has therefore always played an important role in acting as a barometer of the beer and pub industry. We believe information gleaned from the Guide is absolutely vital in the drive to save our pubs from closure and campaign for policies that better support the pub and beer industry.”

CAMRA is now calling on Government to adopt it’s three point plan to stop pub closures, which are currently at 14 a week. The campaigning organisation is calling for beer duty relief, a cut to business rates paid by pubs and a review into the Pubs Code and Adjudicator to better support licensees.